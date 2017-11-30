Cops Corner 11.30

Nov. 11

MOVE OVER

1:13 p.m., 800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: While directing traffic at the site of a previous crash, an officer stopped another car for not slowing for emergency vehicles. The driver, who was from another country, said she was not aware of the state’s Move Over/Slow Down laws. She was given a written warning.

Nov. 17

RIP GUSTAV AHR

5:47 p.m. 100 block of N. Shore Road

Vandalism: An officer paid a visit to Greer Island to investigate a report of a man spray-painting trees. The officer found a red-painted tree trunk, an orange one, a yellow one, a green one, a blue one and a purple one. Also, a log was painted with the words RIP GUSTAV AHR, the name of a rapper, known by stage name Li'l Peep, who died two days earlier. The officer spoke with 12 people nearby, none of whom had paint cans or had paint on their hands. No one saw who painted the trees.

Nov. 18

DOG ON THE JOB

11:30 a.m. 2800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Dog on the beach: An officer responding a complaint of a dog on the beach was told the animal was a service dog, and the owner had paperwork verifying the dog’s status. No crime was committed.

Nov. 19

THERE ARE SIGNS

2:35 p.m. 200-300 block of North Shore Road

Traffic: Over the course of 25 minutes, an officer responding to a complaint of an improperly parked car wrote three parking tickets for vehicles parked directly in front of No Parking signs. Drivers of a silver Ford Mustang, a white Mitsubishi SUV and a gold Toyota all received parking citations.

Nov. 20

A HELPING HAND

7:35 p.m., 5600 Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: An officer responding to a report of a suspicious person instead found a man from Japan, in town for a tennis tournament, looking for his rented condo. Despite a language barrier, the officer helped the man find his rented condo.

Nov. 21

A FULL BACKSWING

3:35 p.m., 300 block of Longboat Club Road

Rescue: An officer responded with Longboat Key Fire Rescue on a report of a man with a head injury. The man had been teaching his grandson to play golf and inadvertently stepped behind the grandson and was hit in the head by a golf club.