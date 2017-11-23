Cops Corner 11.23

NOV. 11

THAT’S NOT MY SHIRT

10:48 a.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Disturbance: A customer at a dry cleaner called police for help in a dispute over a shirt. The customer said the men’s white Anokhi shirt returned to her after cleaning was not hers and that she had dropped off a men’s white Armani shirt (valued at $700) days earlier. In speaking with the responding officer, the shop owner said his company operates an identification system that virtually eliminates such errors. When asked if the system was flawless, the owner said anything could be possible. The officer told both parties the case was a civil issue.

NOV. 11

ALL BARK

7:52 p.m., 1900 block of Harbourside Drive

Suspicious circumstance: Police were called to a condo in response to a dog barking in a “distressed” way. The caller told police the door was unlocked and, based on the barking behavior, someone might be inside. The officer knocked on the door to no avail. A neighbor asked the officer if he needed assistance and called the owners of the condo to make sure all was OK. The owners were at dinner. The neighbor explained to the owners what was happening and took the dog to care for it until the owners returned.

NOV. 11

SHOTS FIRED? NOPE.

9:56 p.m. 200 block of Sands Point

Suspicious circumstance: An officer responding to a report of shots fired on the beach arrived to find the sound coming from celebratory fireworks from a wedding.

NOV. 11

TOO CLOSE

10:45 p.m., 2300 block of Gulf of Mexico Dr.

Traffic violation: A patrolling officer was alerted to a possible reckless driver and quickly located the car tailgating the caller’s vehicle. Upon making a traffic stop, the driver said the car ahead was driving slowly and applying the brakes frequently, making it difficult to keep proper separation. A verbal warning was issued.

NOV. 16

PERMISSION GRANTED

10:46 a.m., 3600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: A plumber set to make repairs to a condo called police when he was unsure of entering a home. A No Trespassing sign gave him pause, though he had a scheduled appointment to do the work. With no one home, the condo association president confirmed the owner knew of the work and gave permission for the plumber to enter.