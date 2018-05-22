Construction worker extracted from hole at U.S. 41 and 10th Street

A 44-year-old construction worker was extricated from a six-foot deep hole near the intersection of U.S. 41 and 10th Street after about an hour, according to a tweet from Sarasota County Emergency Services.

Photo courtesy Sarasota County Emergency Services.

Sarasota Police Department and the Sarasota County Fire Department were both on scene. The call came in at 2:20 p.m., according to county spokeswoman Ashley Lusby, and at 3:15 the county tweeted that the man was out of the hole and being prepped for transport to a hospital.

Lusby said she doesn’t know what the worker was doing to end up in the hole.

The intersection, as well as the one at U.S. 41 and 14th Street, is the site of ongoing roundabout construction.

According to a tweet from the Sarasota Police Department, traffic was flowing normally as of about 3:20 p.m. after it was rerouted around the site.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.