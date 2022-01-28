Construction underway on Ringling Boulevard parking lot

Construction for a parking lot is underway at 2050 Ringling Boulevard near the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center in Sarasota. The 48-space, pay-to-park lot is expected to be available for public use in late March.

The parking lot is located on city property and is being built through an inter-local agreement between the city and Sarasota County. Accessible from Adams Lane, the lot will be managed by the city and will cost $1 an hour.

Once lot construction is completed, payment will be accepted through an on-site pay station and through the ParkMobile app. Not only will the lot make parking easier in the congested courthouse area, but an electronic vehicle charging station will also be installed.

Construction has been handled by contractor Spectrum Underground for $405,768, according to the project’s agenda request from July 19, 2021. In addition to the parking spaces and the charging station, Spectrum Underground is also adding stormwater-quality devices, landscaping and lighting.

Construction crews and their equipment will be present on Ringling Boulevard as the parking lot is built. Drivers should be vigilant when traveling by the work area.