Conservation Foundation under contract for 'Graceland'

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is raising funds to buy 23.4 acres east of the Celery Fields.

Suzanne Gregory, director of programs and marketing for the organization, said the foundation is under contract for the property known as "Graceland." It is located at 1300 Darby Road, Sarasota.

The foundation needs to fundraise $650,000 by the end of June to fund the total purchase of $2.55 million by Jan. 31, 2020.

In the East County area, the Conservation Foundation last year helped Manatee County acquire what will become the Floyd C. Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Preserve at Braden River.

It raised more than $1 million to help Manatee County pay about $3 million for 32.93 acres on the Braden River, between the River Club and Braden Woods communities. Manatee County is converting the land into a passive park that will be combined with an adjacent 11.6 acres owned by the Conservation Foundation.