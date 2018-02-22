Condo at The Jewel sells for $4.2 million

A condominium in The Jewel tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Thomas Mannausa, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1601 condominium at 1301 Main St. to John and Charlotte Suhler, of Darien, Conn., for $4.2 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,317,600 in 2016.

SARASOTA

The Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1801 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Craig Rogerson, of Sarasota, for $2,995,800. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,932 square feet of living area.

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1806 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Samuel Logan, of Sarasota, for $2.6 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,720 square feet of living area.

San Remo Estates

Brian Livesey, of Waynesville, N.C., sold the home at 1300 Tangier Way to Justin and Jaime Lee, of Sarasota, for $1,885,000. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,885 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2000.

Vista Bay Point

Ruth Abraham and Scott Abraham, trustees, sold the Unit 802 condominium at 128 Golden Gate Point to David and Nancy Golwitzer, of Hudson, Ill., for $1.35 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,317 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.46 million in 2006.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 803 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Nancy Doyle, of Sarasota, for $578,000. Built in 2000, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2013.

Burns Court

Alice Cavallo, of Windermere, sold her home at 442 Burns Court to Janice Bini, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1994.

Royal St. Andrew

Susan Willard, trustee, of Wasilla, Alaska, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert and Valerie Cloutier, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1986.

Adams Heights

Mary Mangus and Edward Weber, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4640 Guava Court to Stephan Najmy, of Portsmouth, R.I., for $465,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2014.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Paul and Shannon Sabbagh, trustees, of Kingston, N.H., sold the home at 8295 Varenna Drive to Sandra and Allan Werft, of Sarasota, for $459,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,000 in 2014.

Homecroft

Hartville Investments sold the home at 3509 Gardenia St. to Hartville Ventures Ltd. for $380,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,900 in 2003.

Castel Del Mare

Kathleen Welin, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 1608 Stickney Point Road to Roderick and Mitzi Gallaher, of Signal Mountain, Tenn., for $379,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area.

South Gate

Doug Olson sold his home at 2312 Valencia Drive to Jessica Scyster, of Jacksonville, for $325,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,900 in 2000.

Shadow Lakes

Timely Assistance Inc. sold the home at 3369 Mayflower St. to Sean Donnery, of Sarasota, for $289,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2017.

Essex House

John Walter, of McLean, Va., sold his Unit 606 condominium at 707 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Richmond Havard Jr., of Sarasota, for $287,500. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2017.

Bay Haven

Gordon Little, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3004 Bayshore Circle to Stephen Thompson and Kymberly Coco, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2011.

Coral Cove

John McGarry Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1852 Nautilus Drive to SRQ Homes LLC for $269,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1983.

Bellevue Terrace

Daniel and Susie Beiler, of Gap, Pa., sold their home at 744 Colt Lane to Roy and Freda Miller, of Millersburg, Ohio, for $260,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,668 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2011.

Colonial Terrace

Fannie Mae sold the home at 2804 Mayflower St. to Andrew and Mary Kathryn Smucker, of Elverson, Pa., for $253,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $78,200 in 1991.

Town and Country Estates

Mitchel and Susan Martin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3532 Austin St. to Joshua and Martha Yoder, of Sarasota, for $253,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,808 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Mira-Mar

Richard and Catherine Cordell, trustees, sold two properties at 8128 Midnight Pass Road to Stanton Honig and Jody Ferrer, of Sarasota, for $1.57 million. The first property was built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,764 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1950, it has one bedroom, one bath and 324 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $831,300 in 2015.

Siesta Isles

Joel Fried and Susan Decker, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5303 Cape Leyte Drive to Villadonna LLC for $1,165,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $830,400 in 2014.

Coquille

Lance Smith and Sally Luce sold their Unit 205 condominium at 1157 Coquille St. to Kelvin and Marjorie Cooper, of Chattahoochee Hills, Ga., for $725,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2012.

Harmony

James and Vicki Rollo sold their home at 4863 Primrose Path to Dockside Homes LLC for $655,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,500 in 1994.

Fisherman’s Cove

David and Britt Leblanc-Simard, of Ellenton, sold their Unit 109-B condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Todd and Brenda Plesko, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., for $560,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $422,500 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Angelo and Susan Sarris, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7289 Monarda Drive to Edward Barton, of Daytona Beach, for $449,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $381,800 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Judith Harvey, trustee, of Bethesda, Md., sold the home at 5397 Davini St. to Gregory and Cynthia Barrow, of Sarasota, for $282,900. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $234,000 in 2004.

Mira Lago at Palmer Ranch

Billy Blum, of Rockton, Ill., sold his home at 7120 La Ronda Court to Carl and Lisa Ziegler, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,982 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 1997.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Lawrence and Margaret Heaslip, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 381 Yacht Harbor Drive to Edward Bradbury and Eileen Bradbury, trustees, of Osprey, for $1,025,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $989,000 in 2003.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Ralph and Carol Thompson, of Osprey, sold their home at 217 Windward Drive to Lawrence and Margaret Heaslip, of Ontario, Canada, for $635,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,487 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2017.

Rivendell

Samuel Moorman and Norma Moorman, trustees, sold the home at 1011 Oak Meadow Lane to Steven and Susan Seidor, of Randolph, N.J., for $400,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2013.

Bay Street Village

Blaine and Sandra Smith, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 103 condominium at 133 Navigation Circle to Maria Del Carmen Artigas, of Osprey, for $265,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2015.

NOKOMIS

Havana Heights

Thomas and Cynthia Marovich, of Nokomis, sold their home at 201 Tortuga Drive to Charles and Heather Johnson, of Nokomis, for $350,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,648 square feet of living area.

Calusa Lakes

Eileen Church, of Dewitt, Mich., sold the home at 2088 Timucua Trail to Keith and Mary Youlden, of Medfield, Mass., for $339,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,970 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2002.