Condo at The Beach Residences sells for $3.35 million

A condominium in The Beach Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Christopher and Jane Tutoki, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 904 condominium at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Gary and Jami Hall, of Hendersonville, Tenn., for $3.35 million. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.7 million in 2014.

Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club

Christopher and Patricia Sileo sold their Unit 4 condominium at 4140 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Elizabeth Thompson, of Los Angeles, for $575,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2005.

Heron Sea Pines

William Serafin and Mindy White, of Nashville, sold their Unit 14 condominium at 6925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Wesley and Linda Fuchs, of Gainesville, for $498,800. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2014.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Robert McGregor and Bernadette McKell, of Helensburgh, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 720 condominium at to Eric Quade and Heidi Quade, trustees, of Tustin, Calif., for $418,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,000 in 2004.

Seaplace

Alicia Taylor, of Marietta, Ga., sold the Unit G6-206-G condominium at 1955 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gary and Dale Monnier, of Warwick, R.I., for $345,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Lido Harbour South

Thomas and Nancy Ross, of Livonia, Mich., sold their Unit 201 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Timothy McCloskey, of Passaic, N.J., for $318,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,500 in 1994.

Neptune on Longboat Key

John and Helen Dauplaise, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 11 condominium at 2850 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Edmund and Linda Unneland, of Pleasantville, N.Y., for $267,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,300 in 2010.