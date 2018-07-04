Condo at L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club sells for $3.1 million

A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Laurence and Patricia Merriman, of Canton, Ohio, sold their Unit F-808 condominium at 415 L’Ambiance Drive to Dan and Edna Purjes, of Hackensack, N.J. for $3.1 million. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 3,220 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3 million in 2004.

Beachplace

Roger Pettingell, trustee, sold the Unit 106 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Frank Trulaske, trustee, of O’Fallon, Mo., for $1,599,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $987,000 in 2017.

Longboat Key

Angela Rodocker-Van Nortwick, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5830 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Busiello, of Longboat Key, for $699,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,103 square feet of living area.

Whitney Beach

Albert and Cindy Lees, trustees, of Westport, Mass., sold the Unit 306 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kenneth Leikam and Stacy Saladino Leikam, of Odessa, for $675,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2012.

La Playa

Carmel Roberts, trustee, of Louisville, Ky., sold the Unit 108 condominium at 4425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jennifer Stutts and Phillip Stutts, trustees, of Titusville, for $615,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 1978.

Islander Club of Longboat

Erica Gregory, trustee, of Armonk, N.Y., sold the Unit 55-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Mary Lou Nicholas, of Longboat Key, for $420,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Turtle Crawl

Agnes Peterson, of Stamford, Conn., sold her Unit T-301 condominium at 4235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sergey Poskotin and Svetlana Bichurina, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $400,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2011.

Longboat Harbour

Albert and Kristina Dixon sold their Unit 108 condominium at 4400 Exeter Drive to Richard and Karen Pashkow, of Longboat Key, for $375,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,168 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Kenneth Harrigan and William Collins, of North Bergen, N.J., sold their Unit 205 condominium at 4330 Falmouth Drive to John and Dawna Goodwin, of Hideout, Utah, for $246,500. Built in 1969, it has one bedroom, one bath and 667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 2016.

Portobello

Dolores Weiss, trustee, of Oakland, Mich., sold the Unit B-403 condominium at 3240 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Klaus Althammer, of Spartanburg, S.C., for $350,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,000 in 1998.

Longboat Harbour North

John and Doris Binney and Matthew Binney sold their Unit 203 condominium at 4700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Daniel and Mary Nemeth, of Portage, Ind., for $325,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area.

Sutton Place

James and Theresa Richter, of Winneconne, Wis., sold their Unit V-9 condominium at 565 Sutton Place to William Collins and Kenneth Harrigan, of North Bergen, N.J., for $303,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,198 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2004.