Rosedale Golf and Country Club’s Fred Booth was not panicked Aug. 4 after Manatee County commissioners approved plans for a ready-mix concrete plant along the northern section of Lena Road.

He isn’t turning a blind eye, either.

The project does not immediately abut Rosedale, but there could be impacts.

“We’re going to keep a close eye on it,” said Booth, who opposed a similar application in 2004. “If Lena Road is

punched through, we really have a problem.”

Commissioners unanimously approved plans by Cemex Construction Materials Florida LLC to construct a ready-mix concrete plant at 8507 81st Court E. within an existing industrial park. The 5-acre site is south of the intersection of Lena Road and Landfill Road, on the segment of Lena Road that connects to State Road 64.

As Booth pointed out, whenever Manatee County connects Lena Road’s northern and southern segments, cement trucks traveling southbound on Lena Road would have to use Rosedale’s entrance at 87th Street East to turn eastward onto State Road 70. Currently, Lena Road has a right-only out onto S.R. 70, which would force eastbound trucks to go west of Interstate 75 to turn around on S.R. 70. The easier route would be to take Lena Road to 54th Drive East and turn onto 87th Street East, where there is a traffic signal. The roadway is the main entrance to Rosedale.

As part of the approval, there is a stipulation that prohibits Cemex from sending trucks south on Lena Road past its future connection with the 44th Avenue East extension, which runs along Rosedale’s northern property line. However, Booth and commissioners noted the regulation might be difficult to enforce in the future.

Booth said the Rosedale Homeowners Master Association maintains 87th Street East and the landscaping there, and residents do not want heavy trucks using their entrance.

Fellow Rosedale resident Don Goodenow echoed Booth’s concerns and said they also are worried about pollutants. Cemex has been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for not having enough pollution controls at five of its plants in 2016. He hopes those issues would be corrected here but is not convinced they will be.

“There’s a real concern for the future,” Goodenow said.

The connection of Lena Road’s northern and southern segments is in the county’s long-range transportation plan. However, no funding has been allocated to that project in its five-year capital improvement program. Currently, the county is focused on designing 44th Avenue East across I-75 to Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.

Clark Davis, Manatee’s interim deputy director of traffic management, said the design will account for a future connection of Lena Road.

Cemex has agreed by stipulation to prohibit trucks from traveling south on Lena Road past 44th Avenue East. Its representative, Jason Jones, also agreed to post signage to that effect on Cemex’s property.

Jones also offered for Cemex to use alternative warning systems to minimize noise to neighbors. Those include lights instead of horns to signal to trucks backing up to the plant, as well as “swishers” instead of the standard beeping mechanism used for trucks backing up.

Assistant County Attorney Sarah Schenk said even with those offers in writing, as Jones agreed, they would unenforceable and could be subject to change by state and federal regulations, regardless of what is committed to Manatee County.

Ultimately, commissioners said they recognized residents’ concerns but also felt the heavy industrial use on the property was consistent with the county’s development plans.

“The [industrial-heavy] areas are exactly where you want heavy industrial,” Commissioner Misty Servia said.

Chairwoman Betsy Benac added: “I’m struggling with how we can deny this. I appreciate the applicant’s willingness to lessen the impacts. … We’re trusting you to be a good neighbor.”