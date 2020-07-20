Concession project on Manatee County commission agenda

Manatee County commissioners on July 22 are set to consider a proposal to develop 22 single family homes on 17 acres at the eastern corner of Lindrick Lane and State Road 70 near Lakewood Ranch.

The Concession's developer had proposed the gated, 22-home project there as a fourth phase of Concession. Commissioners said they did not believe project was compatible with the area and voted against the project June 11. The vote Wednesday is to formalize that decision through a resolution that spells out reasons for denial.

Also on the land-use agenda is a proposal for 512 homes on 223.25 acres in Lakewood Ranch, east of Lorraine Road on the south side of 44th Avenue East. The project is a proposed gated residential development with private streets.

Commissioners also are slated to discuss ongoing issues related to the COVID-19 health crisis.

To view details of the proposals or the agenda, click here.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.