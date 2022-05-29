A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Cynthia Hill, of Sarasota, sold her home at 20910 Parkstone Terrace to Jamie Worden, of Lakewood Ranch, for $4 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,082 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.05 million in 2017.

Moorings at Heritage Harbour

Dennis James Weinberger, of Alberta, Canada, sold his home at 8707 Rum Runner Place to Randy and Cynthia Mills, of Bradenton, for $1,995,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,815 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.18 million in 2020.

Henley

Lynn Johnson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7002 Lancaster Court to Yan and Rosemary Wang, of University Park, for $1,625,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2007.

Esplanade

Benedikt Edmund Kalkert and RaeAnna Gail Kalkert sold their home at 4827 Cabreo Court to James Perry Croak and Marit Marie Croak, of Bradenton, for $1,544,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $810,000 in 2019.

Robert and Ronda Luker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4714 Cabreo Court to Barry Hess, of Pasadena Maryland, for $1.2 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,898 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,600 in 2017.

Riverwalk Ridge

Timothy Pearson and Carlos Polo sold their home at 6910 Honeysuckle Trail to Mine Turhan and David William Gile, of Bradenton, for $1,199,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,767 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2019.

Greenbrook Village

Mark and Laura Horner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13339 Swallowtail Drive to Justin and Lisa Berning, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,159,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,381 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2018.

John and Karen Pruim, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6470 Indigo Bunting Place to Sheena Jordan and Aaron Verschoyle Jordan, of Castroville, Texas, for $975,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,038 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2013.

Paul and Sarah Alexander, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14107 Nighthawk Terrace to A.K. Gunnar Aberg and Laurie Aberg, of Sarasota, for $870,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $439,000 in 2015.

Torin Wilding and Priscilla Seixas Brum Wilding, of Long Beach, California, sold their home at 6511 Blue Grosbeak Circle to Erick and Audrey Cole, of Lakewood Ranch, for $510,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2020.

Braden River Lakes

William and Brenda Flach, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4112 14th Ave. E. to Adrian Alanis Arredondo and Desiree Michelle Alanis, of Bradenton, for $959,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1997.

Country Club

Stephen Satir, of Bradenton, sold his home at 7336 Riviera Cove to Steven and Dana Saraniero, of E. Setauket, New York, for $930,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,412 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2006.

Claude and Alma Abshier, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 7732 US Open Loop to Michael Gautier, of Nokomis, for $660,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,455 square feet of living area. It sold for $459,900 in 2004.

Charleston Pointe

Karen Gorden-Sluman and Wayne Sluman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8122 Spring Marsh Drive to Cristian Rodriguez and Alejandra Zaninovic, trustees, of University Park, for $895,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,996 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2011.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Marvin Mark Davidson, of Tarzana, California, sold their home at 7914 Indigo Ridge Terrace to Frederick Ryan Memmelaar and Nicolle Marie Memmelaar, of Bradenton, for $875,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It sold for $513,000 in 2007.

Riverwalk Ridge Cypress Banks

Kevin and Kristy Jewell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12315 Greenbrier Way to Jeanne Diane Sizemore and Bradley Charles Sizemore, of Miamisburg, Ohio, for $865,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,485 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,500 in 2011.

Mallory Park

Mark and Julia DeMartino, of Lakewood, Colorado, sold their home at 3359 Anchor Bay Trail to Shawn and Jennifer Warthling, of Lakewood Ranch, for $853,400. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,859 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2021.

Mote Ranch

Robert and Carol Macphee, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6739 Coyote Ridge Court to Kevin Walsh and Maryalice Walsh, trustees, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2014.

Donna Fitzpatrick-Conrad and John Conrad, of University Park, sold their home at 6516 Copper Ridge Trail to Linda and David Evanoff, of Cleveland, Georgia, for $691,200. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It sold for $337,000 in 2004.

Greyhawk Landing

Jewell Bednarz, of Venice, sold the home at 12114 Aster Ave. to Brian Edward White and Megan White, of Bradenton, for $830,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,905 square feet of living area. It sold for $561,500 in 2007.

Justin and Jennifer Ready sold their home at 12582 Cara Cara Loop to Lee and Allison Pappas, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,854 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2021.

Todd and Cara Laney, of Venice, sold their home at 12263 Lavender Loop to Jeffrey James Ivester, of Bradenton, for $673,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,117 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,000 in 2014.

Savanna

Farooq Mohammed Safvi and Lubna Khan, of Aurora, Illinois, sold their home at 13717 Saw Palm Creek Trail to Erasmi Babatsia, of Plantation, for $810,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,067 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2020.

Thomas and Liliana Parziale, of Parrish, sold their home at 14217 Flat Woods Terrace to Lewis Hendrickson and Lorna Brown-Hendrickson, of Bonney Lake, Washington, for $710,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,500 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Patty and Don Ingle, of Clarksville, Tennessee, sold their home at 14011 18th Place E. to Steven Craig Clarkson and Tessa Lynn Boissoin, of Bradenton, for $765,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,662 square feet of living area. It sold for $551,500 in 2021.

Eaton Place

John Montgomery Ruffner and Cynthia Jean Ruffner Beloff, trustees, of Clinton, Connecticut, sold the home at 7400 Eaton Court to TCMAX LLC for $750,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,435 square feet of living area.

Summerfield

Kenneth Madsen and Katherine Getzen, of Elizabeth, Colorado, sold their home at 11715 Soft Rush Terrace to Joshua and Jensine Fitzmorris, of Bradenton, for $730,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,587 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2017.

Central Park

Joshua and Denise DiGregorio, of New Port Richey, sold their home at 4918 Mission Park Lane to Stacy and Jose Ramirez, of Fulton, Maryland, for $700,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2019.

Floyd and Alice Davis, of Auburn, Alabama, sold their home at 4613 Claremont Park Drive to Stephen Lawrence Dargan and Karen Thompson Dargan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $598,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It sold for $333,000 in 2019.

Tara

Thomas and Mary Lou Lefferson sold their home at 6409 Turners Gap Road to Randall and Glenda Watson, of Idaho Springs, Colorado, for $690,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,887 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,000 in 1995.

River Club South

Brock and Kay Renshaw, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9811 Royal Lytham Ave. to Norman Semerjian and Ruth Semerjian, trustees, of Sharon, Massachusetts, for $675,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2019.

Rosedale Addition

Michael and Hannah Hodgin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10015 Marbella Drive to Gary and Susan Matter, of Ft. Myers, for $625,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $334,600 in 2018.

Peridia

Michele Brennan and Mary Ann Sprinkle, of Miami, sold their home at 4989 Clubview Court E. to Barbara Ann Vinar, of Faribault, Minnesota, for $596,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2018.

Copperlefe

Donald Bruce Tracy and Dana Ann Tracy, of Bradenton, sold their home at 621 Fire Bush Court to Cheryl Seneck, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $313,800 in 2019.

Indigo

Curtis and Anna Maria Gsell, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 2960 Sky Blue Cove to James and Susan Covino, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,617 square feet of living area. It sold for $374,100 in 2021.

Eric and Koleen Hoonhout, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12660 Coastal Breeze Way to Kathleen Grizzle, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It sold for $306,200 in 2020.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Jack Petersen sold his home at 8972 Stone Harbour Loop to Mary Kay Ford, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,500 in 2017.

Del Tierra

James Joseph Scarpati and Rita Scarpati sold their home at 424 Grande Vista Blvd. to Yuriy and Yelena Zakon, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,036 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,600 in 2018.