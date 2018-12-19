Concession home tops local sales at $2.35 million

A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Llomell and Kristin Llorca, of Bradenton, sold their home at 19457 Ganton Ave., to Charles Klippel, of Avon, Conn., for $2.35 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,062 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.45 million in 2012.

Cypress Creek Estates

Robert and Wendy Shusko, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6174 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Nickolas and Tonie Branica, of Sarasota, for $1,637,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 5,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $965,000 in 2015.

Country Club Village

J. Vance and Dana Bauer, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7026 Vilamoura Place to Michael and Sandra Briggs, of Moneta, Va., for $625,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,757 square feet of living area.

Joel and Kristin Oldham, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13942 Siena Loop to Joseph and Dolores Melocchi, of Ellicott City, Md., for $495,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,325 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $740,000 in 2006.

Charles and Belle Nathan, of Roswell, Ga., sold their home at 11405 Hawick Place to Ronald and Linda Clark, of Lakewood Ranch, for $308,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,200 in 2008.

Riverdale Revised

Scott Kennedy and Caryn Kirby, of Monmouth Beach, N.J., sold their home at 4750 Mainsail Drive to Joseph Crossman, of Hollidaysburg, Pa., for $625,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2016.

Tidewater Preserve

Darin and Judith Moore, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5104 Lake Overlook Ave., to NuCompass Mobility Services Inc., for $615,000. NuCompass Mobility Services Inc. then sold the home to Frank and Wanda McDermott for $615,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,622 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $392,500 in 2012.

Robert and Valerie Falahee, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5213 Lake Overlook Ave., to Timothy and Heather Stark, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $428,800 in 2014.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Kenneth and Linda Schultz sold their home at 10006 Discovery Terrace to Richard and Cheryl Reyenger, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,025 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2003.

656495 N.B. Ltd. sold the home at 9833 Portside Terrace to Kenneth and Gwendolyn Lister, of Alberta, Canada, for $510,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2011.

River Club South

Fred and Tammy Franco, of Apollo Beach, sold their home at 7126 River Club Blvd. to Christopher and Mabel Oldrich, of Bradenton, for $592,500. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,000 in 2017.

Woodborne Terrace

Scott and Maria Corley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10128 Woodborne Place to Woodborne Ventures LLC for $580,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 5,283 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $517,000 in 2010.

River Club North

Paul Waltz, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6718 Oakmont Way to Marla Owczarek and Lawrence Reece, of Bradenton, for $579,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2017.

River Place

Robert and Denise Colantuono, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6910 73rd Court E., to Donald and Hue Johnson, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,133 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Addition

4141 Inc. sold the home at 5011 Tobermory Way to Kenneth and Dorothy Adams, of Bradenton for $535,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,986 square feet of living area.

Magnolia Hammock at University Place

Zanith Brunda, of Venice, sold the home at 7416 Green St., to Marcy Lynne Sandusky, of University Park, for $500,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $508,800 in 2005.

Mote Ranch

Ruth Hood, trustee, sold the home at 6206 Stillwater Court to Hisham and Dally Khourshid, of University Park, for $500,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $356,400 in 1999.

Moorings at Edgewater

Paulin and Joanne Viaud sold their Unit 201 condominium at 6511 Moorings Point Circle to Denis and Karen Wyssbrod, of Lakewood Ranch, for $454,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,963 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in March.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Robert and Lynne Hagemo, of Commack, N.Y., sold their home at 6874 Tailfeather Way to Duane Stewart, trustee, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in May.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 18048 Polo Trail to Obaida Fakhreldeen and Faleh Khawaja, of Lakewood Ranch, for $440,700. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,439 square feet of living area.

Riva Trace

Donna Bartolone and James Gruszka, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8040 Rio Bella Place to Edward Bailey, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2016.

Rosedale

Richard and Maureen Breem, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8704 51st Terrace E., to Mark and Debra Dillon, of Bradenton, for $412,500. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,247 square feet of living area.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Leonard and Darasy Giarrano, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7604 Drayton Circle to Cedric Pishalski, of University Park, for $406,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,410 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,600 in 2005.

Edgewater Village

Richard Spilka, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 6614 Waters Edge Way to Michael and Meghan Fant, of Lakewood Ranch, for $402,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2010.

Tara

Gregory and Karen Cverko, trustees, sold the home at 6421 Turners Gap Road to Michael and Rebecca Wysochanski, of Solvay, N.Y., for $400,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2013.

Laurie Sams sold the home at 6501 Drewrys Bluff to David and Ann Sundeen, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,564 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2010.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Daniel Moffa and Linda Moffa, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6941 Country Lakes Circle to Jonathan Buice, of Sarasota, for $382,500. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,000 in 2012.

Heritage Harbour

Ronald and Susan Brown, trustees, of Schenectady, N.Y., sold the home at 419 Grand Preserve Cove to Brenda Shawley, trustee, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,000 in 2013.

Helga Bellmann, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6670 Willowshire Way to Martha Ferra, of Lakewood Ranch, for $240,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 2017.

Mill Creek

Bobita Ann Day, trustee, sold the home at 905 Mill Run E., to Dylan and Kimberly Meadows, of Bradenton, for $362,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,174 square feet of living area.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

David and Danielle Huffman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5292 Creekside Trail to Joseph and Carol Herzog, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2005.

GreyHawk Landing

John and Anne Linxwiler, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12663 Cara Cara Loop to Francis and Diane Shaw, of Bradenton, for $333,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,019 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

David Floyd and Carol Jones, of Apex, N.C., sold their home at 4854 Bookelia Circle to Dana Caines, of Bradenton, for $327,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2016.

Arrow RE Sub 1 LLC sold the home at 4436 Sanibel Way to Vralon Jackson and Donna Valles, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,500 in 2012.

Palm West

Michael Cogswell and Mary Sawyer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5306 Gardens Drive to Deborah Voutour, of Sarasota, for $321,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 1997.

Country Meadows

Calvin and Cristina Walker sold their home at 14703 Seventh Ave. N.E., to Lakshman and Stacy Gudiwada, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,792 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,800 in 2011.

Eagle Trace

James Mabe and Frances Cannon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2134 Crystal Lake Trail to Walter Weismantel, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2017.

Del Tierra

Lisa and Jorge Funez, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 15403 Trinity Fall Way to Anthony Marolda and Darylanne Simoneti, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Michael and Kathryn Fagan sold their home at 298 Fairway Isles Lane to Elizabeth O’Connor, trustee, of Bradenton, for $273,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2012.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Dean and Sanda Lindstrom, of Bradenton sold their Unit 104 condominium at 13609 Messina Loop to Perry Wells, of Bella Vista, Ark., for $272,200. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,900 in 2017.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Benjamin and Shauna Marshall, of Hudson, N.H., sold their home at 4930 San Palermo Drive to Emily and Joseph Himmelspach, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,900 in February.

Rivers Edge

William Marvin, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6509 67th Court E. to Roger and Linda White, of Bradenton, for $267,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 2001.

Coach Homes at Cuddy Cove

Elizabeth and Donte Davis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 110 Red Fox Court to Joseph and Keiry Friedlander, of Bradenton, for $249,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in 2015.

Pinehurst Estates

Christopher Plocharsky, of Glastonbury, Conn., and David and Louise Plocharsky, of Raleigh, N.C., sold their Unit 99 condominium at 7404 Eleanor Circle to Jacqueline and Gayle O’Carroll, of Sarasota, for $248,900. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,100 in 2010.

Harborage on Braden River

Stephen Riembauer, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5622 Duval St., to Alane and Michael Vertucci, of Bradenton, for $221,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,000 in 2008.

Peridia

Virginia Cross, of Waxhaw, N.C., sold the home at 4226 Murfield Drive E., to Mervin and Nora Hess, of Bradenton, for $217,400. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,741 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $129,800 in 1989.