Concession home tops local sales at $2.05 million

A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kati Ramage and James Ramage, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 20910 Parkstone Terrace to Cynthia Hill, of Dublin, Ohio, for $2.05 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,082 square feet of living area.

Grosvenor Gardens

L.D. and Carol Burns sold their home at 8418 Grosvenor Court to George and Maria Gerstein, of University Park, for $1.14 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,506 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2016.

Country Club East

Kenneth and Ivy Lee, of Woodstock, Ga., sold their home at 15212 Linn Park Terrace to Randall Bono, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1.37 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $975,000 in 2009.

Lake Club

Simon and Tracy Hales, of Great Billing, United Kingdom, sold their home at 16014 Topsail Terrace to Martin and Mary McNamara, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,104,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2012.

Country Club Village

Gregory Van Natter and Gloria Bracciano, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7015 Kingsmill Court to Ants Roosme and Carmen Cieslar-Roosme, of Lakewood Ranch, for $747,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,902 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2012.

Jack and Catherine Klomp, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7051 Vilamoura Place to Nigel Pilling and Mary Krall, of Lakewood Ranch, for $695,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,746 square feet of living area.

Centennial Bank sold the home at 7312 Desert Ridge Glen to 7312 Desert Ridge Gln LLC for $575,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,889 square feet of living area.

Pierre and Claudette Hamelin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7604 Windward Cove to Frank and Patricia Brocco, of Lakewood Ranch, for $429,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2010.

Dennis and Donna Neman, of Akron, Ohio, sold their home at 8340 Tartan Fields Circle to Denis and Carol Cooper, of Plainview, N.Y., for $290,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2005.

Morgan Johnson Estates

Nicholas and Haley Fields, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3311 57th St. E., to Samuel Llorca and Laura Corona, of Bradenton, for $620,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $391,000 in 2015.

Riverdale Revised

James and Maryann Wander, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4735 Halyard Drive to Michael Snyder, of Muskegon, Mich., for $540,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,482 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Joseph and Gemma Macchio, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11518 Gramercy Park Ave. to J. David Pearah, trustee, of Boca Grande, for $515,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,027 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $482,500 in 2015.

Craig and Kristy Haney, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12320 Tranquility Park Terrace to Jonathan and Katherine Lee, of Bradenton, for $393,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $396,100 in 2015.

Sean and Lindsey Barrett, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4927 Boston Common Glen to Mark Hawkins, of Bradenton, for $263,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,800 in 2012.

Greyhawk Landing West

Melissa and Timothy Jay, of Bradenton, sold their home at 527 Honeyflower Loop to Robert and Dee Horton, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $494,900 in 2015.

Bridgewater

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 13205 Swiftwater Way to Brent and Brandy Hamilton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $481,000. Built in 2017, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,915 square feet of living area.

River Place

Scott McGeehen, of Grande, sold his home at 6978 74th St. Circle E., to Kevin Donovan and Jodie Rowland, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,476 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2012.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Carol Rydel, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5257 88th St. E. to Mark and Nora Jean Boulware, of Bradenton, for $433,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,595 square feet of living area.

Michele Cox, of Delaware, Ohio, sold her home at 8635 54th Ave. Circle E., to William Painter and Susan Painter, trustees, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2011.

The Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

Kenneth and Cynthia Martinez sold their Unit C condominium at 1025 Riverscape St. to 1025 Realty Holdings LLC for $417,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,700 in 2014.

Esplanade

Joshua and Jaimi Lowe, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13205 Palermo Drive to Arthur Brown Jr., of Bradenton, and Ralph Inger and Roberta Morley-Inger, of Fort Myers, for $412,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,306 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,600 in 2015.

Watercrest

William Scott, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 403 condominium at 6310 Watercrest Way to Gary and Sheila Sola, of Kennesaw, Ga., for $340,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2007.

Vintage Creek

Mary and Dale Hermann, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold their home at 7988 Glenbrooke Lane to Christopher Luis, of Sarasota, for $329,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

George Nathan Jr. and Mary Nathan, trustees, of Bridgewater, Mass., sold the home at 5026 Lakescene Place to Andy and Tedd Sexton, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,795 square feet of living area.

Lake Vista Residences

Stuart Eisman, of Sarasota, sold his Unit C-301 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Donald Kisiday, of Denver, for $319,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,000 in 2013.

River Springs

John and Patricia Owen, of Sorrento, sold their home at 1110 154th St. N.E., to Paul and Doreen Bennett, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,038 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Steven and Deborah Webb, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6327 Yellowtop Drive to Michael and Tracy O’Neal, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,670 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2014.

University Pines

Thomas and Michele McLaughlin sold their home at 8340 Brandeis Circle W., to Samuel and Tonya Cowell, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,179 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2006.

Watch at Waterlefe

Robert Montgomery, of Leesburg, Ala., sold his Unit 26-D condominium at 9447 Discovery Terrace to Carol Messerly and Mary Ann Muccio, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,000 in 2005.

Saddlehorn Estates

Robert Pietsch sold his home at 2605 221st St. E., to Summer and Richard McMillan, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,000 in 2003.

Coach Homes at River Strand

James Torbet and Joan Marie Tolan, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 3501 condominium at 506 Winding Brook Lane to Michael and Sandra Schwarz, of Wauwatosa, Wis., for $265,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2013.

Creekwood Townhomes

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 7836 52nd Terrace E., to Shanelle Witting and Patrick Kline, of Bradenton, for $254,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,908 square feet of living area..

M/I Homes of Sarasota LLC sold the home at 7822 52nd Terrace E., to John and Ashley Nolan, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,908 square feet of living area.

Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation

Adrienne Monroe, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1410 Millbrook Circle to Christina Garaway, of Bradenton, for $253,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,782 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2011.

Country Oaks

Donald and Gloria Powley, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4931 80th Ave. Circle E., to Claudia Bocanegra, of Sarasota, for $241,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,705 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 2013.

Peridia

Wachovia Bank, trustee, sold the home at 4107 Pro Am Ave. E., to Julie Burton, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,942 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2002.

Veranda at River Strand

Jennifer Arsenault, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1421 condominium at 7305 River Hammock Drive to Thomas and Katherine Pulcine, of Ontario, Canada, for $228,500. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,000 in 2014.

Palm Grove

David and Deborah Lewis, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 7-201 condominium at 7311 Fountain Palm Circle to Vincent Banchi, of Bradenton, for $219,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,900 in 2005.

Sabal Bay

John O’Callaghan, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 11-1 condominium at 8368 72nd St. E., to Sarasota Key Property Management LP for $205,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,500 in 2014.