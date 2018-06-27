Concession home tops local sales at $1.52 million

A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lee Wetherington Homes LLC sold the home at 19447 Newlane Place to Donna Seaman, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1,518,600. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,690 square feet of living area.

University Park

Fernando and Virginia Giustini sold their home at 8136 Regents Court to Harry Larson and Donna Larson, trustees, of University Park, for $687,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,625 square feet of living area.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5617 Arnie Loop to James and Mary Bova, of Lakewood Ranch, for $675,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,808 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Lawrence and Diane Flax, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14918 Castle Park Terrace to Robert and Marianne Nestor, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $606,200 in 2015.

Darren and Regina Beatty, of Greensburg, Pa., sold their home at 7531 Windy Hill Cove to M. Todd McKay, of Ontario, Canada, for $640,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,037 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,000 in 2015.

River Club South

Randy and Mary Beth Brown, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7646 Tralee Way to Patrice and Kimberly Femenia, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2010.

William and Diane Battle, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7620 Harrington Lane to Jeffrey and Stephanie Duffill, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2002, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,377 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $627,500 in 2007.

Mill Creek

Alice and Ronald Sutton, of Largo, sold their home at 1002 134th St. E., to Robin Barbero, of Franklin, Mass., for $497,500. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2002.

Savanna

Timothy and Kristen LaCrosse, trustees, of Avon, Ohio, sold the home at 13720 American Prairie Place to Robert and Evangelia Lowe, of Bradenton, for $496,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $502,600 in 2017.

Country Meadows

Nolan and Kelly Gardner sold their home at 426 Country Meadows Way to Bruce Griffin and Andrea-don Walker Griffin, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,010 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2008.

Wentworth

William Durham, of Vineland, N.J., sold his home at 7316 St. Georges Way to Gregory and Jeanne Stempien, of Northville, Mich., for $480,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $271,500 in 2017.

Greenbrook Village

Gary and Susan Glass sold their home at 6352 Royal Tern Circle to Robert and Laura Granack, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,437 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2007.

Bruce Chipurnoi, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6718 Pirate Perch Trail to John Jenkins, of Avondale, Ariz., for $405,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,294 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2011.

Braden Oaks

Jon Morrison and Valerie Morrison, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6215 32nd Ave. E., to Jason and Kelly Getman, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,366 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2000.

GreyHawk Landing

Lauren Arndt and Jason Parker, of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., sold their home at 12563 Natureview Circle to Randall and Dawn Polak, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,319 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2015.

Marjorie Sanfillipo, of St. Petersburg, sold her home at 12346 Lavender Loop to June Reeves, of Bradenton, for $364,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,219 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,100 in 2005.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Mahmood and Sheida Azimi-Sadjadi, of Fort Collins, Colo., sold their home at 9618 Discovery Terrace to William and Diane Battle, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $428,000 in 2005.

Virginia Water

Carol Orlando sold her home at 6611 Virginia Crossing to Jeffrey and Rebecca Miller, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,735 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2001.

Central Park

Vardarajan and Preethi Iyengar, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their home at 4840 Boston Common Glen to James and Amanda Callihan, of Bradenton, for $329,900. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,391 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,400 in 2011.

Samuel Canham, of Bradenton, sold his home at 11107 Encanto Terace to Jhon Manuel Bossa-Conrado and Mariela Mercedes Lizcano-Angarita, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,311 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,600 in 2013.

Peridia

John and Prudence Lawson sold their home at 4205 Pro Am Ave. E., to Leonard Theriault and Barbara Hamilton, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1999.

Tara

Fred Doubleday III and Judy Ann Doubleday, of Weeki Wachee, sold their home at 6009 Stone River Road to Henry Gieson III and Linda Little, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $261,000 in 2015.

River Landings Bluffs

Bryan and Susan O’Carroll, of Valrico, sold their home at 6119 55th Terrace E., to Harun and Bridget Colcu, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,818 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2012.

Sonoma

Trevor Beattie and Gerard Healy, of Alberta, Canada, sold their home at 8253 Villa Grande Court to Robert and Jeannie Harris, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2014.

Zygmunt Bernat, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8115 Villa Grande Court to Nancy Sault, of Sarasota, for $248,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2015.

Creekwood

Theresa McCarthy, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7611 49th Ave. E. to Eva Ojolick, of Bradenton, for $292,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,126 square feet of living area.

Edgewater Village

Robert Oglesby, trustee, of William Oglesby sold the home at 8312 Idlewood Court to Wilbur Stutzman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $285,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2005.

Woodbrook

Robert and Cherish Manson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6539 Pine Breeze Run to Quincy and Taylor Landreth, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 2016.

Silverlake

LJM and Gladys Hazelzet, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5207 58th Terrace E., to Adam and Leah Wright, of Bradenton, for $273,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2009.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Rhonda Smither, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8419 Eagle Isles Place to Gil and Becky Siman, of Bradenton, for $262,900. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2014.

Robert and Katherine Pasquesi, of Carmel, Ind., sold their home at 8323 Eagle Isles Place to Neil and Angela Dickson, of Bradenton, for $219,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,400 in 2004.

Carl and Pamela Brock, of Dayton, Ohio, sold their home at 9139 Stone Harbour Loop to Anthony and Patricia Anadio, of Kettering, Ohio, for $208,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,350 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2013.

Country Oaks

Diane Fletcher, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4933 81st Ave. Terrace E., to Kimberley and Robert Williams, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2016.

Sabal Harbour

Alicia Alvarez and Carl Charbonneau, of Palmetto, sold their home at 4553 Abacos Place to David and Nicole Kunz, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,000 in 2012.

H. Lee and Judy Schmelz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4526 Abacos Place to Kayla Franklin, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $161,000 in 2001.

Frederick and Donna Ebeling, of Moline, Ill., sold their home at 4493 Sanibel Way to John Cobos and Francisca Leon, of Metuchen, N.J., for $260,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,200 in 2002.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

L&L Land Acquisitions Inc. sold the home at 4708 Tournament Blvd., to Dinh Quang and Hang Kim Duong, of Sarasota, for $252,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $64,500 in 1978.

Veranda at River Strand

Suzanne and Douglas Meyer, of Oak Island, N.C., sold their Unit 2224 condominium at 6807 Grand Estuary Trail to Sander Klaas Veenstra, of Monnickendam, The Netherlands, for $234,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,711 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2015.

Grand Estuary at River Strand

Jessica Ross, of Bradenton, sold her Unit 821 condominium at 8403 Grand Estuary Trail to Adalbert and Christine Gramza, of Rochester, N.Y., for $220,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 2016.

Willowbrook

Jane Byszkowski, of Venice, sold the Unit 2706 condominium at 8899 White Sage Loop to Richard Byszkowski II, of Tampa, for $202,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in April.