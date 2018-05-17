Concession home tops local sales at $1.4 million

A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Louis and Patricia Caravella sold their home at 8346 Farington Court to Terry Bradshaw, of Bradenton, for $1.4 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,560 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

Lars Nedrevage and Noreen O’Neill, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 564 Fore Drive to Thomas and Mary Gauld, of Ontario, Canada, for $980,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,028 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,800 in 2014.

Karen Lantry, of Bradenton, sold her home at 551 Fore Drive to Miguel Pla and Nancy Gutierrez, of Bradenton, for $954,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,347 square feet of living area.

Faith Merritt sold her home at 4112 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Mark Mazer, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,136 square feet of living area.

Eaton Place

Dikky Greenbury, of Lake Forest, Ill., sold the home at 7357 Eaton Court to Robert Tobin and Susan Tobin, trustees, of University Park, for $680,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,989 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Karen and Frank Beardsell, trustees, of Andover, Mass., sold the home at 7014 Kingsmill Court to Michael and Kelly Dunlop, of Bradenton, for $599,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area.

JJF Realty Inc. sold the home at 6926 Brier Creek Court to Linda Conahay, of Bradenton, for $560,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $433,700 in 2017.

Thomas and Jane Wormuth, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7088 Whitemarsh Circle to Sandra Dee White, of Lakewood Ranch, for $455,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2010.

Howard and Rosenda Alster, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12046 Thornhill Court to Regina Johnson, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $430,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,194 square feet of living area.

James and Janet Doherty sold their home at 7755 U.S. Open Loop to Sean and Amy Meshberger, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $173,500 in 2009.

Richard and Ludmila Pruitt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7066 Woodmore Terrace to Dennis and Haven King, of Farmington Hills, Mich., for $302,500. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,559 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2005.

St. Johns Way

George and Jacqueline Murphy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7117 St. Johns Way to Jayson Juraska, trustee, of Bradenton, for $586,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,592 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Frederick and Martha Kozlowski, trustees, sold the home at 7825 Valderrama Way to Jennie Breo, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $558,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,451 square feet of living area.

Courtland and Patricia Root, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15411 Leven Links Place to George Strobel and Barbara Dammann, of Lakewood Ranch, for $476,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2016.

Blain and Karen Tiffany sold their home at 16406 Hillside Circle to Robert and Mary Tiefenbacher, of Wayne, N.J., for $439,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Joseph Bacher sold his home at 4809 88th St. E., to Charles and Belinda Bush, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,633 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $517,000 in 2014.

Grand Oaks at Panther Ridge

Anish and Rina Patel, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7505 226th St. E., to James and Lauren Clark, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,100 in 2004.

Greenbrook Village

Ronald and Mildred Focht, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6441 Indigo Bunting Place to Mark and Rhonda Thacker, of Lakewood Ranch, for $532,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,030 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2011.

Adam and Margaret Seldis sold their home at 15351 Blue Fish Circle to Thomas and Mariah Cohen, of Bradenton, for $344,900. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,000 in 2013.

Frank and Victoria Baily, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15636 Lemon Fish Drive to Megan and Tate Eliason, of Lakewood Ranch, for $315,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,631 square feet of living area.

Daniel Gessesse and Mei Chen sold their home at 6388 Golden Eye Glen to Anthony Scarpa Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $295,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,575 square feet of living area.

Charles and Dona Bigham, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15032 Skip Jack Loop to Chantele and Kent Bigham, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2016.

GreyHawk Landing

Kevin Knopf, of St. Augustine, sold his home at 418 Petrel Trail to John and January Sloan, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2012.

Winona Wright, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12436 Natureview Circle to Christopher and Ashley Swanger, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2014.

Nancy Upton, of Holmes Beach, sold the home at 518 Honeyflower Loop to Lynne Churillo and Dana Moulton, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $378,000 in 2014.

Vincenza and Gary LaPena sold their home at 396 Snapdragon Loop to John and Susan Toth, of Bradenton, for $348,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,466 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,000 in 2010.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Osias and Leonie Almiron, of St. Louis, sold their home at 10315 Winding Stream Way to Amber Browne and Robert Davis, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,881 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $404,500 in 2001.

Riva Trace

Linda Mahoney, Joyce McSweeney and Laurie Gomes, trustees, of Manchester, Conn., sold the home at 7526 Rio Bella Place to Diane Hendrickson, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2014.

Misty Oaks

Katalin Maar, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6141 Misty Oaks Court to Richard Law, of Sioux Falls, S.D., for $450,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2004.

River Point of Manatee

James and Kathryn Ehnes, of Ellenton, sold their home at 221 36th St. N.E., to Angela Jones, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,179 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 2002.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

John and Patricia Spellman, of Cape Neddick, Maine, sold their home at 6874 Tailfeather Way to Robert and Lynne Hagemo, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,158 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Barbara Jagdmann, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6704 Tailfeather Way to School Solutions LLC for $310,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,925 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,800 in 2004.

Wentworth

John and Mary Edwards sold their home at 7322 Windemere Lane to Wilfred and Johanna Martinez, of Bradenton, for $439,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,542 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2015.

Braden Woods

Jeremy and Cherie Wade, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9008 61st Ave. Drive E., to GDAWG Ventures LLC for $430,000. Built in 1986, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,750 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2010.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

John and Carol Moffo, of Bradenton, sold their Unit D condominium at 1230 Riverscape St. to Elaine Creasser, of Charlotte, N.C., for $410,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,600 in 2015.

Mill Creek

Robert and Dolores Balla, of Venice, sold their home at 714 137th St. N.E., to William and Elsa Frazier, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,209 square feet of living area.

Country Creek

Debra Lannon, of Bradenton, sold her home at 14714 First Ave. E., to Gregory and Tracy Moore, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,535 square feet of living area.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

David and Monique Senecal, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5698 Country Lakes Drive to Michael Stergio, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,500 in 2012.

Heritage Harbour

Charles and Carla Fox, of Bradenton, sold their home at 443 Grand Preserve Cove to David and Donna Provan, of Cudahy, Wis., for $370,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,695 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2015.

Mark and Kathleen Terpin, of Clayton, Ga., sold their home at 6826 Willowshire Way to Arthur and Isabella Grassing, of Bradenton, for $323,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2015.

William and Rose Gyure, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6471 Willowshire Way to Richard Bettencourt and Christopher Weaver, of Bradenton, for $309,300. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,000 in 2015.

Daniel and Ligia Kinney, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6866 Willowshire Way to Timothy and Erica Abrams, of Bradenton, for $307,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,300 in 2015.

Creekwood

Rudolph and Patricia Kranz, of Carol Stream, Ill., sold their home at 7622 49th Ave. E., to Arthur and Laurie Benson, of Monona, Wis., for $365,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,714 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,500 in 2015.

Hidden Oaks

Wendy Patent, of Scottsdale, Ariz., sold her home at 815 128th St. N.E. to Jeffrey Lyons, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,800 in 2009.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Larry and Cynthia Balok, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10571 Old Grove Circle to Robert Buchanan and Sandra Buchanan, trustees, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,351 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Larry Harness and Elizabeth Crosetto, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9938 Laurel Valley Ave. Circle to Michael Ellis, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,355 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,500 in 2009.

Lisa Grossman sold her home at 7302 Dunes Court to Barbara Brown and Dolores Tylka, of Bradenton, for $339,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,259 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2005.

Sabal Harbour

Beverly Kennedy, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 4535 Useppa Drive to Bryan Mroczka and Elizabeth Lockhart, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,000 in 2014.

Central Park

William Murphy and Linda Butler, trustees, sold the home at 11907 Forest Park Circle to Daryl and Isao Haraguchi, of Bradenton, for $359,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,131 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,000 in 2015.

Jon and Constance Byrne, of De Forest, Wis., sold their home at 4808 Claremont Park Drive to Ronald Gandolfi, trustee, of Sterling Heights, Mich., for $295,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2015.

George Garcia and Mercedes Cortes Garcia, trustees, sold the home at 11606 Piedmont Park Crossing to Steven Glindmeier and Lori Pickett, of Bradenton, for $237,500. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2016.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17022 Blue Ridge Place to Sean and Kerrin Noce, of Lakewood Ranch, for $359,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17030 Blue Ridge Place to Gregory Eckelman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $355,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17018 Blue Ridge Place to Sean Welch, of Lakewood Ranch, for $297,600. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area.

Vintage Creek

Lena Mamone, of Hermitage, Tenn., sold her home at 7994 Monticello Lane to Anna Madaschi, trustee, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,339 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,900 in 2016.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Cor and Evelyn Snoeren, of Sun City Center, sold their home at 5312 Creekside Trail to Roberto and Kimberly De Michieli, of Sarasota, for $352,500. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,523 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,000 in 2008.

Lynn and Dale Croteau, trustees, of Ludlow, Mass., sold the home at 6732 Cheswick St. to Frank Conorozzo, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,000 in 2009.

Peridia

Florence Hitchcock sold her home at 4232 Presidential Ave. Circle E., to Phyliss Marchesi, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,759 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2007.

Mote Ranch

Elizabeth Mathis, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6548 Cooper Ridge Trail to John Olson and Bette Parks, of University Park, for $340,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2007.

Tara

E. Patrick and Mercedes Haberman, of Cleveland, sold their home at 6489 Rookery Circle to Mary Beth Longacre, of Bradenton, for $335,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2012.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Stephen and Sheila Conopka, trustees, sold the home at 147 Bridgewater Court to Dale Madison and Diane Madison, trustees, of Bradenton, for $323,900. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,951 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,100 in 2004.

Summerfield Village

Stephen and Mindy Zelitt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12322 Tall Pines Way to Joseph and Kristine Hoekman, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,100 in 1998.

James Clinton, trustee, sold the home at 6409 Fetterbush Lane to Daniel and Kristen Blanchard, of Lakewood Ranch, for $270,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,894 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,000 in 2002.

Trang Nguyen sold her home at 12921 Nightshade Place to Tatiana Dorenko, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 2014.

Edgewater Village

Carol Twigg, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8403 Idlewood Court to Alexander and Cristina Ulate, of Lakewood Ranch, for $294,900. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,800 in 1998.

Wingspan Way at Tara

Michele Des Verney Redwine, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6439 Wingspan Way to Lawrence and Erin McGoldrick, of Crosswicks, N.J. for $282,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,900 in 2005.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Donald and Cathy Foreman, of Middletown, Pa., sold their Unit 1203 condominium at 8312 Grand Estuary Trail to Thomas and Patricia Hershberger, of Enola, Pa. for $292,300. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 2009.

Stephen and Dorian Kriston sold their Unit 4803 condominium at 319 Winding Brook Lane to Anthony and Denice Santangelo, of Bradenton, for $287,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2011.

James and Pauline Daintith, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 7204 condominium at 7008 Grand Estuary Trail to Annette Van Etten, of Bradenton, for $268,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2017.

University Pines

Joan Bobowiec, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5112 Vassar Lane to Marcelo Quiroga, of Sarasota, for $284,400. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $92,500 in 1989.

Fairfield

David and Sandra Thompson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4895 Maymont Park Circle to Mary Bishop and Ida Ruth Jianghua Greenberg, of Catonsville, Md., for $284,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,400 in 2013.

Greenfield Plantation

Tate and Megan Eliason, of Bradenton, sold their home at 928 Springwood Circle to Kirstin Horn, of Bradenton, for $275,900. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,604 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $251,000 in 2015.

Nathan and Barbara Davis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 920 Springwood Circle to Kelly and Karen Stewart, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,477 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,000 in 2004.

Summerfield Village Cypress Banks

Hanh Kieu Huynh, of Palmetto, sold her home at 6207 Tassleffower Trail to Lottye Laiche, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,777 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.

Pinehurst Village

William and Freddie Stout, of Dumfries, Va., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 4934 Linsey Court to Michael and Terry Rychlewski, of Kirkwood, N.Y., for $259,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2014.

River Sound

Nicholas and Blaire Flood, of Denver, sold their home at 1414 Blue Horizon Circle to Manuel and Joselyne Suazo, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 2015.

Lake Vista Residences

ETEAT LLC sold the Unit C-305 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Betsy Shepard, of Lakewood Ranch, for $242,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in March.

Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire

Sara Sellinger, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 5955 condominium at 7130 Lakeside Drive to Deanna Weller, of Sarasota, for $230,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1990.

Water Oak

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 6746 63rd Terrace E. to Brandon Wilkinson and Hannah Revels, of Bradenton, for $216,200. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2008.

Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club

Frank Freeman Jr. and Matilda Freeman, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit V-32 condominium at 7170 W. Country Club Drive N. to Robert and Alice Smithers, of Sarasota, for $210,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 2013.

Boca Grove

Jeffrey Kaplan and Elizabeth Johnson, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 7107 Boca Grove Place to Deborah Pingree, of Lakewood Ranch, for $203,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2012.