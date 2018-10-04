Concession home tops local sales at $1.2 million

A home in Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Alan Wildstein, of Sebring, sold his home at 8325 Lindrick Lane to Richard Tamargo and Lisa Mateas, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2017.

Country Club Village

Martha Piccirilli and George Piccirilli, trustees, of St. Louis, sold the home at 12312 Newcastle Place to John and Fabienne Hutchens, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,335 square feet of living area.

Nicholas Agee and Anna Ignaczewska, of Orland Park, Ill., sold their home at 7146 Whitemarsh Circle to Irene Korlin, of Bradenton, for $451,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area.

Donald Gordon, of N. Kingstown, R.I., sold the home at 7434 Mizner Reserve Court to Real Estate Dealers LLC for $390,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,731 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,500 in 2004.

Brenda and Russell Branchaud, trustees, sold the home at 7111 Presidio Glen to Joseph Scheibelhoffer and Diane Blanche, of Lakewood Ranch, for $325,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,787 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2010.

Riverdale Revised

Patrick and Nareda Mills, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4619 Shark Drive to Jason Green, of Bradenton, for $760,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,706 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2001.

David Boser, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4604 Shark Drive to Leonard and Cathy Messina, of Bradenton, for $479,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in January.

Mill Creek

James and Andrea Rodman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15006 21st Ave. E., to Mariah Hofkes, of Bradenton, for $609,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,341 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2013.

James and Sherry Nave, of Sarasota, sold their home at 512 Woodview Way to Larry and Frauke Halse, of Waterford, Mich., for $355,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Esplanade

Jeffrey and Anita Boeh, trustees, sold the home at 5134 Napoli Run to Denise McQuade, of Bradenton, for $590,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $502,400 in 2014.

Warwick Gardens

Barton and Rorie Russell, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 7107 Chatsworth Court to Harry Roberts and Carolyn Holcombe, of University Park, for $565,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,390 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $547,500 in 2017.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Christina and Jesse Goldberg, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22611 Morning Glory Circle to Gary and Stacy Cotton, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2015.

Heritage Harbour

Steve and Norine Viviani, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6749 Wild Lake Terrace to Gregory and Lynne Causey, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,300 in 2014.

Brent and Brandy Hamilton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6467 Willowshire Way to Frank and Dorothy Grutzner, of Bradenton, for $417,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $409,000 in 2015.

Serenity Creek

Patrick Goldson and Phyllis Sperling sold their home at 12956 Bliss Loop to Benjamin and Vi Davis, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,289 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $468,400 in 2015.

Broadmoor Pines

Tom and Judith Heath, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7712 Broadmoor Pines Blvd. to Edward Burns, trustee, of Dallas, for $430,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in June.

GreyHawk Landing West

John and Brandi Joyner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 811 Rosemary Circle to James and Alisha Kirk, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

David Dewey, of Suwanee, Ga., sold the home at 8738 52nd Ave. E., to Richard and Susan Morsberger, of Bradenton, for $398,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,253 square feet of living area.

Brookside Estates

Andrew and Stacey Herron, of Bradenton, sold their home at 759 129th St. N.E. to Michael and Jeannie Ferdinand, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 3,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,500 in 2016.

Central Park

Sharon Thompson, of Newark, Ohio, sold her home at 12056 Longview Lake Circle to Sara and Joseph Erickson, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,322 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $334,900 in 2014.

Andrew and Carla Dine, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4912 Kincaid Park Lane to Evan and Loi Le Percoco, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,044 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,300 in 2013.

Country Meadows

Frank and Susan Kraats, of Bradenton, sold their home at 835 148th Court N.E., to James and Nancy Toomey, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,245 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 2009.

Country Club East

Carrington and Bette Smart, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7282 Belleisle Glen to Ronald and Cynthia Beckwith, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,900 in 2013.

Carl and Barbara Garshelis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7266 Belleisle Glen to Charles and Patricia Diggs, of Lakewood Ranch, for $367,500. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,752 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,400 in 2012.

Country Creek

Patrice Garacci and Mary Svadlenka, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14755 First Ave. E., to Clint and Jennifer Raymer, of Sonora, Calif., for $368,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,509 square feet of living area.

Braden River Ranchettes

Elton and Sybil Kirkland sold their home at 7210 28th Ave. E., to Jose and Erika Mendez, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Addition

Brian and Linda Storti, trustees, of Buckeye, Ariz., sold the home at 10217 Loch Lomond Drive to Chadwick Nettleman, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,976 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2017.

Summerfield Village

D&M Rentals LLC sold the home at 12007 Whistling Way to David and Wendy Czajkowski, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,000 in 2017.

William Holley sold his home at 11919 Winding Woods Way to James and Marlene Daniels, of Lakewood Ranch, for $281,900. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,688 square feet of living area.

Crossing Creek Village

Thomas and Tia Albrecht, of Kathleen, Ga., sold their home at 6820 46th Terrace E., to Scott and Jessica Berkery, of Bradenton, for $355,900. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,900 in 2008.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit 7C condominium at 7462 Divot Loop to Arthur and Angela Chandler, of N. Little Rock, Ark., for $340,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area.

Peridia

Charles and Janice Caudill sold their home at 4904 Kilty Court E., to Judy Topping, of Bradenton, for $339,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2009.

William and Carol Foster, trustees, sold the home at 4909 Clubview Court E., to Regina Baker, of Bradenton, for $229,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,413 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2000.

Miramar Links

Ronald and Antonia Capitelli, of Southbury, Conn., sold their Unit 47 condominium at 8252 Miramar Way to David and Janice Brown, of Lakewood Ranch, for $325,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,500 in 2011.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Philip and Harrietta Martinetti sold their home at 7914 Haven Harbour Way to Joseph and Linda Silagy, of Bradenton, for $318,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,102 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,800 in 2003.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12019 Sawgrass Lake Terrace to Joan Wyckoff, Scott Wyckoff and Jason Wyckoff, of Bradenton, for $296,300. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,439 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Paul and Ida Cox, of Nixa, Mo., sold their Unit 2503 condominium at 322 Winding Brook Lane to William and Cathy Choate, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,600 in 2010.

Stocks Investment Property Ltd. sold the Unit 602 condominium at 8012 Grand Estuary Trail to Thomas and Deborah McCullough, of Pennsboro, W.Va., for $280,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $231,000 in 2013.

Greenbrook Village

Michael and Sara Prete, of Venice, sold their home at 6244 Macaw Glen to AH4R Properties Two LLC for $285,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,000 in 2007.

Braden Woods

Stephen Loucks, of Cleveland, Ga., sold his home at 9010 63rd Ave. E., to Joan Gowgiel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $280,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,663 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,900 in 2003.

Coach Homes at Cuddy Cove

Mitchell and Melissa Williams, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 109 Red Fox Court to Olena Georgiyeva, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,000 in 2015.

Veranda at River Strand

Peter and Lynn Meyer, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 1026 condominium at 7205 River Hammock Drive to David and Paulette Flaum, of Kettering, Ohio, for $252,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2012.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Ronald Keebler, trustee, of Delray Beach, sold the home at 7326 Fairlinks Court to Brian and Sheryl Blake, of Columbus, Ohio, for $250,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,800 in 1991.

Braden River Lakes

Daniel and Kimberly Dodson, of Palmetto, sold their home at 4307 14th Ave. E., to Maria and Pedro Silveren, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,800 in 2005.

Villas of Eagle Creek

Eric Colodny, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 6214 condominium at 6214 Country Club Way to Olde Albany LLLC for $240,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2006.

River Sound

Samantha Stoltz, of Parrish, sold her home at 5602 River Sound Terrace to David Baez and Megan Deemer, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2015.

River Walk at River Isles

Kenneth Finkbiner and Patti West, of New Smyrna, sold their home at 1603 N. Elmwood Drive to Joseph and Cynthia Willis, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,652 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,000 in 2003.

Cypress Strand

Scott and Chris Baylis, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 27-201 condominium at 6421 Bay Cedar Lane to Raymond and Monica Schock, of Bradenton, for $204,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,900 in 2004.