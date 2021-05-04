About 25 people protested Monday against a land use amendment that would add 15 single-family homes near the entrance to The Concession.

The Manatee County Commission will decide Thursday whether to approve the addition of 15 homes on 17 acres of land near the southeastern corner of State Road 70 and Lindrick Lane. The decision will be made in a quasi-judicial hearing that starts at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the first floor of the Manatee County Administration Building.

Protestors came with dogs, bikes and horses. The land that could be developed includes a multi-use trail that is used by residents from Panther Ridge and The Concession, among others.

Cyclists, horseback riders and others from Panther Ridge and the Concession show their opposition to a land use amendment that would add 15 single-family homes near the entrance to the Concession.

Horseback riders are especially worried if the amendment passes, the trail will be developed and they will have to use a sidewalk that is not far from S.R. 70.

"You would have to put up barriers so the horses don't run in the street," Panther Ridge resident Olga Zarlenga said.

Protestors were also concerned about the density of the development compared to their nearby communities and flooding issues. Zarlenga said the Foxwood section of Panther Ridge, which is located near the site of possible development, already experiences flooding that could become much worse if the development is approved.

"All the water that is being retained here is going to be pushed onto the houses," Zarlenga said.