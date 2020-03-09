Concern about coronavirus spreads in Lakewood Ranch area

With politicians including U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-16th District) calling for better testing for the coronavirus, concern continues to spread in

East County about the virus.

On March 9, the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble concert scheduled for March 15 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church was canceled. Joseph Miller, the founder and music director for the ensemble, put out a release saying, “Due to recent developments regarding the coronavirus and the associated uncertainties, it would be irresponsible of me to expose my musicians and audience members to these challenging conditions.”

CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE If you think you might have coronavirus, Manatee County asks you call a health line number at 242-6649 before visiting a medical provider. Experts are on duty from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will interview callers. The Department of Health also has a hotline that is manned 24/7 at 866-779-6121.

Senior communities, such as Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch, are postponing events. Grand Living called off its Marketing Mania event it had scheduled for March 19.

The School District of Manatee County has posted coronavirus guidelines on its website.

That includes warnings for families not to travel to high-risk areas during spring break March 16-20.

The website urges those who feel sick upon returning from spring break to stay home and call the Manatee Health Department at 242-6649.

All school-sponsored or district-sponsored travel to high-risk areas will be canceled. Local field trips have not been affected yet, and the district is working with the Florida High School Athletic Association to determine policies for athletic events.

Buchanan called for more immediate testing of the coronavirus March 9 along with asking government and health agencies to make sure the public has accurate, up-to-date information on the virus and its spread.

During a press conference at Blake Medical Center, Buchanan said tests for coronavirus are taking too long. Flu tests can come back in hours, but coronavirus tests can take up to seven days to confirm.

“That’s got to change and change quickly,” Buchanan said. “We need to be better prepared.”