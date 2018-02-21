Complaints flow about Lakewood Ranch irrigation schedule

Lakewood Ranch’s new neighborhood irrigation schedule is causing concern, particularly for those whose don’t want to deal with smelling sulfur.

The schedule for Phase 1 Lakewood Ranch, which includes Greenbrook, Summerfield/River Walk, Country Club and Edgewater, went into effect Jan. 1 and has some neighborhoods watering from 4-6 p.m. on various days of the week.

“Several people have told me there’s no way they are going to water (due to the smell) when they have people coming over on a Saturday

In other business CDD 1 supervisors voted to spend up to $8,000 to have engineers survey sections of the Braden River bank behind homes in the Summerfield Bluffs neighborhood and agreed to have a second survey conducted after a major storm event. The district is gathering information regarding erosion.

night,” Country Club resident and Community Development District 5 Supervisor Alan Silverglat said.

“This afternoon watering would be less objectionable if it didn’t have the sulfur odor,” said Keith Davey, a Community Development District 4 supervisor. “You’re sitting there on your lanai and you can’t enjoy it.”

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall Community Association Services Director Gary Glass said his office has received more than 120 complaints since the new watering schedule went into effect.

Braden River Utilities made the change at the request of residents and the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority’s Operations Department. The IDA has had trouble balancing its ability to water common areas while providing good irrigation pressure to residents while also not irrigating near sidewalks when they are most frequently being used.

Steve Ayers, a member of the Country Club/Edgewater Village Association’s irrigation committee, said the committee spent six months working with BRU to correct those issues. Residents who watered during historically low pressure times — midnight to 5 a.m. — were moved to historically high pressure times, from 4-9 p.m.

“There are options,” Ayers said. “We can’t all water at the same time. We’re sticking with this.”