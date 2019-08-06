Community celebrates opening of Parrish Community High School

After six and a half years working at Lakewood Ranch High School, Robin Castle is ready for an opportunity to be a part of the opening of a new school.

Shelly Goforth, left, and her daughter Emily, 13, view a math classroom at Parrish Community High School while touring the campus Tuesday evening. Emily Goforth will be a freshman at the school.

Castle will serve as Parrish Community High School's senior school secretary and said she's excited for the challenges of a new school.

Tuesday night, Castle and more than 150 students, families, community members, teachers and staff of Parrish Community High School celebrated the opening of the school with a ribbon cutting and then flooded the campus to tour classrooms, the gym and the media center.

Parrish Community High School Principal Craig Little said about 535 students have enrolled in the school, which will have ninth and 10th grade students when school starts Monday and add a grade level each year over the next two years.

"(The opening of the school) is just super rewarding. It's one of those things where you see everything come together at the end from the development of the curriculum to getting students excited and involved to the construction side of things like finishing up buildings," Little said.