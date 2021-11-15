Communities of faith plan for Thanksgiving service on Longboat Key

Longboat Key's communities of faith are wishing for a thankful and blessed Thanksgiving — with extra emphasis on the blessings. Six worship leaders will once again gather for an ecumenical service the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

This year, the service will be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Rev. Norman Pritchard from Christ Church of Longboat Key, Rev. Brock Patterson and MiMi Horwitz from Longboat Island Chapel, Father Dave Marshall from All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, Rabbi Stephen Sniderman from Temple Beth Israel and Rev. Ken Blyth from St. Armands Key Lutheran Church will help lead the service. Father Robert Dziedziak from St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church will give the main address.

Last year's service was supposed to be held at Longboat Island Chapel, but was moved to St. Armands Key Lutheran Church. Only about 55 attended in person, though many more attended online thanks to SAKLC's streaming capabilities. This year, COVID-19 protocols will still be in place: Masks are required, there will be no massed choir and there will be no fellowship hour after the service. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations.

This year's service will also be livestreamed via a link on Longboat Island Chapel's website, LongboatIslandChapel.com.