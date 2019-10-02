Common ground

Police officers and community members shared one of the great joys of life together on Wednesday morning: Coffee.

The Sarasota Police Department took part in national Coffee with a Cop Day, an initiative that works to introduce the community to officers in a friendly environment to allow them to share conversations about how to better the community. Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said the event, which took place at a McDonald's restaurant and a Starbucks coffee shop, allows people to have a positive interaction with police officers that builds trust within the community.

"[This event] really shows police officers from a more human perspective because oftentimes when people see police officers, they (only) see the uniform," DiPino said. "[But] we want people to feel comfortable talking to us."