Commission OKs map changes in Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County commissioners today approved a request by Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch that paves the way for a future community of single-family rental homes.

The community would be on about 30 acres north of State Road 70, east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Wood Fern Trail.

Developer representative Darenda Marvin said the property currently is part of the Lakewood Ranch Commerce Park, across from the Lakewood Ranch Business Park. She said the parcel is isolated and it makes sense to fold it into the adjacent Lakewood Centre Development of Regional Impact, which is primarily residential.

Approvals for the rental community are still to come but likely will be approved administratively by staff.