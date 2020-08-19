During a special meeting Wednesday, County Commissioners made several decisions on the allocation of coronavirus relief funds.

The commission approved a budget amendment for Fiscal Year 2020 to appropriate $18.9 million based on four categories:

Economic recovery for businesses;

Food, shelter and water for individuals;

Health and medical support for providers; and

Safety and security to support response and recovery.

The county has identified a program that could help businesses receive up to $20,000 and individuals receive up to $5,000 if they were affected by COVID-19.

Applications for the funds will be made available to the public in September. Commissioners directed county staff to work with the Sarasota County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller to distribute those funds by Dec. 30.

Emergency Services Director Rich Collins said the commission's guidance will allow staff to immediately start the distributing process.

"Just like the rest of the country, COVID-19 has had wide-ranging and varied impacts on Sarasota County," Collins said. "These funds will not only provide a boost to the community, but also help to restore some normalcy in the lives of those who need it the most."

Local municipalities, non-profit agencies, businesses and individuals are eligible to receive funds, Collins added. Additionally, the commission directed staff to consider allocations specifically for programs in the Newtown community during the potential second phase of CARES Act funding.

The $18.9 million in funds have already been allocated to Sarasota County, but the county could be eligible for up to $75 million.

For information about the application process, residents can visit the county's website or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 861-5000.