Colony demolition rescheduled for July 23

Building demolition of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort has been delayed a week as the town and Unicorp National Developments Inc. finalize a contract for the work.

The demolition of the once-iconic resort, now scheduled for July 23, was originally scheduled to begin no earlier than July 16, said Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons.

The town ordered demolition of the Colony on July 1 after it deemed all but one of the buildings at the site unsafe, unfit and an imminent danger to the town and its residents.

Unicorp, an Orlando-based development firm approved to build a St. Regis Hotel and Residences at the 17-acre site, has offered to demolish the site at no cost to the town.