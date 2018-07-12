 Skip to main content
News
Longboat Key Thursday, Jul. 12, 2018 45 min ago

Colony demolition rescheduled for July 23

Share
Demolition of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort has been delayed as the town finalizes its contract with Unicorp National Developments.
by: Bret Hauff Staff Writer

Building demolition of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort has been delayed a week as the town and Unicorp National Developments Inc. finalize a contract for the work.

The demolition of the once-iconic resort, now scheduled for July 23, was originally scheduled to begin no earlier than July 16, said Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons. 

The town ordered demolition of the Colony on July 1 after it deemed all but one of the buildings at the site unsafe, unfit and an imminent danger to the town and its residents.

Unicorp, an Orlando-based development firm approved to build a St. Regis Hotel and Residences at the 17-acre site, has offered to demolish the site at no cost to the town.

 

The Author: Bret Hauff

I’m a Longboat Key Staff Reporter. I write stories about how decisions and events affect the island, its leaders and its citizens. I received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College, where I wrote for The Boston Globe. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 333.

See All Articles by Bret

Related Stories

Advertisement