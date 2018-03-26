Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate is being recognized for its charitable efforts.

NRT LLC, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate and the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company, awarded Coldwell the 2018 Humanitarian Outreach Award.

Each year, the parent company awards a single organization within the NRT LLC family that exemplifies service and commitment to its community, a statement from Coldwell Banker said.

“I am proud to present the 2018 Humanitarian Outreach award to Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate for the exceptional acts of kindness that the support staff, sales associates and leadership team displayed throughout the year,” Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of NRT LLC said in the statement. “The company’s compassion and support for the community is inspiring and the team is greatly deserving of this honor.”

In 2017, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate gave out $250,000 in grants to local charities, 35 tons of supplies for Hurricane Irma and Maria relief efforts and dozens of company-sponsored fundraising events.

“Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate has a truly generous and compassionate team of staff, leadership and sales associates and I am humbled to reflect on their charitable efforts from this past year,” Clark Toole, president of Florida Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate said in the statement. “It’s truly inspiring to see so many individuals come together in support of their communities.”





