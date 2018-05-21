Coe announces run for Sarasota County Commission's District 2

Alexandra Coe, a resident of Sarasota since 1995 and the founder of Community Green Charter School in 2010, on Monday announced her candidacy for the District 2 seat on the Sarasota County Commission.

Already in the running for the Republican nomination is Christian Ziegler. The seat is occupied by Paul Caragiulo, who is not seeking re-election.

Ruta Jouniari is running for the Democratic nomination.

In her announcement, Ziegler said she is a constitutional conservative who believes in no new taxes, and limited government.

“Sarasota County does not have such a civil servant,’’ she said in her announcement.

Coe, 54, is a graduate of New College with degrees in botany and anthropology and holds a Masters in organizational management and cultural sustainability from Goucher College in Maryland.

She’s a member of the Sarasota County Republican Executive Committee and chairs the local chapter of the Republican Liberty Caucus. She is vice-chair of the Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women and owner of

GentleStorm Productions, a marketing and consulting business.

District 2 encompasses Longboat Key and downtown Sarasota.

Incumbent Al Maio will seek re-election in District 4, representing Siesta Key and much of Sarasota County, and will be challenged by Republican Lourdes Ramirez. Democrat Wesley Beggs has also filed to run.

To be able to run, each of the candidates must turn in petitions with 3,000 signatures from registered Sarasota County voters, or pay a qualifying fee.

The primary is planned for Aug. 28 and the general election is set for Nov. 6.