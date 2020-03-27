Cocoanut Bayou home sells for $2.3 million

A home in Cocoanut Bayou tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Daniel Lamar Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 289 Cedar Park Circle to Timothy and Kerri Martin, of Berwyn, Pa., for $2.3 million. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,947 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.65 million in 2008.

SARASOTA

Washington Park

Daniel Wiehler sold two properties at 1873 Oak St. to Stimson Schantz, of Sarasota, for $1.25 million. The first property was built in 1926, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,259 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1926, it has one bedroom, one bath and 200 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $175,000 in 2009.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Kentwood Estates: E. Billue Guignard and Margaret Varner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1556 Eastbrook Drive to Jaime Baquero and Hannah Growe, of Portsmouth, N.H., for $1,895,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,960 square feet of living area. It sold for $579,900 in 2014. PALMER RANCH Prestancia: Sandra Whealy and Thomas Whealy, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3917 Boca Pointe Drive to Lorraine Eckert and William Colom, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,081 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2000. OSPREY Bayshore Drive: James Moore, trustee, of Moneta, Va., sold the home at 622 Bayshore Drive to James and Jacqueline Cooper, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,278 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,300 in 1971. NOKOMIS Calusa Lakes: 1236661 Ontario Inc. sold the home at 2088 Sandhill Lane to Gary Janaczek, of Nokomis, for $415,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,456 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1121 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Healy Business Trust for Sarah Healy for $1,075,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It sold for $926,500 in 2005.

Condominium on the Bay

Wendy La Guardia, Mildred Larson and Peter Larson, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 804 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Marvin and Dorothy Rubinstein, of Warren, N.J., for $1,039,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2019.

Pine Bay

Steven and Meg Wittmer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1428 Pine Bay Drive to Lauren Botney, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,025,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2019.

Bay Plaza

Jack Sobel and Barbara Rhoda Sobel sold their Unit 1001 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert West and David Schatz, of Sarasota, for $935,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $858,000 in 2016.

Chitradeep De and Virajita Choudhury sold their Unit 505 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Joseph and Ilene McCaffrey, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2016.

Midwood Manor

William Carey sold the home at 1707 Waldemere St. to Douglas and Nancy Kin Dorsay, of Sarasota, for $927,000. Built in 1920, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,461 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2017.

Risdon on 5th

WSL 5th Street Lofts LLC sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to G&G Sarasota Retreat LLC for $799,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,786 square feet of living area.

Seminole Heights

PPCB 1678 Loma Linda LLC sold two properties at 1678 Loma Linda St. to Jonathan and Devon Drake, of Ontario, Canada, for $735,000. The first property was built in 1941, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,620 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1995, it has one bedroom, one bath and 468 square feet of living area. They sold for $396,900 in 2016.

Hudson Park

Carol Nadworny sold her home at 2435 Wood St. to Harvey Siegel, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2018.

One Watergate

Barbara Ann Mason, personal representative, of Annapolis, Md., sold the Unit 7-A condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Mark and Lisa Von Bradsky, of Martinsville, N.J., for $630,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,577 square feet of living area. It sold for $606,000 in 2016.

La Linda Terrace

Virgil and Rita Barber sold their home at 2280 Arlington St. to Matthew and Kelly Milazzo, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,860 square feet of living area. It sold for $77,000 in 2013.

Sunset Towers

Anthony Hawkins and Crissa Gillette, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to The IRA Club FBO Thomas E. Weis IRA for $525,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2017.

Emerald Harbor

Hillsdale College, trustee, sold the home at 6319 Hollywood Blvd. to Nadia Nachesty and Marko Zivkovic, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,161 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2013.

1500 State Street

Brian and Sheila Serino, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 1500 State St. to Lexsignia LLC for $415,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 733 square feet of living area. It sold for $388,000 in 2017.

Grove Lawn

Charles Peck and Richard Breaks, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2070 Clematis St. to William Sands, of Sarasota, for $401,400. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2017.

Orange Crest Park

Elizabeth Gunio, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2041 Sandrala Drive to Amanda and Adam Domer, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,938 square feet of living area. It sold for $21,000 in 1975.

Pelican Cove

David Feinburg and Sylvia Feinburg sold their Unit 154 condominium at 1520 Pelican Point Drive to Richard Biederstedt and Daenah Rose, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in 2015.

Alinari

Jonathan Stern, of Asheville, N.C., sold his Unit 1109 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Mariann and Richard Stocke, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 1,212 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2009.

Gulf Gate Woods

Albert and Joanna Morris, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2808 Coventry Way to Patricia Jo Stolberg, trustee, of Sarasota, for $380,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,916 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2019.

Sun Haven

Kevin and Erica Dannels, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3225 Yorktown St. to Joseph and Casie Boak, of Sarasota, for $340,0000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,180 square feet of living area. It sold for $72,500 in 2000.

Ashton Pines

Joseph and Jana Hennelly sold their home at 5150 Ashton Pines Lane to HPA US1 LLC for $325,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2018.

Corwood Park

John Smith, of Sarasota, sold his home at 668 Corwood Drive to Water Street LLC for $325,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,583 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2006.

Landings Carriagehouse

Edward Brown sold his Unit 59 condominium at 5007 Kestral Park Drive to Aaron and Joan Koplin, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2003.

Gulf Gate

Michael and Maria Ryff sold their home at 2841 Seaspray St. to HPA US1 LLC for $295,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,446 square feet of living area. It sold for $54,700 in 2014.

Pinehurst Park

Aleksandra Sutrop, of Deerfield, Ill., and Alina Cutick, of Boynton Beach, sold their home at 2206 Hively St. to Janie and Matthew Linscott, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,530 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2017.

Pinecraft

Robert Eby, of Lititz, Pa., sold the home at 1322 Graber Ave. to Freeman and Bertha Beachy, of Sarasota, for $285,0000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 730 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2019.

Sapphire Heights

Thomas and Shannon Purcell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4801 Sarasota Ave. to Jane Stein, of Denver, for $278,700. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Central Park II

Rose Roman, of Haines City, sold her Unit 428 condominium at 850 S. Tamiami Trail to Floyd Schwade and Kathleen Schwade, trustees, of Brookfield, Wis., for $261,500. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $249,000 in 2018.

Broadway Promenade

Martin Moore, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 2405 condominium at 1268 11th St. to Kenneth and Zoe Folts, of Tempe, Ariz., for $260,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,122 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2007.

Renaissance

Richard Schuller II, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 808 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Joseph and Lynn DeVitis, of Philadelphia, for $250,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2015.

SIESTA KEY

Cocoanut Bayou

Jack and Cheryl Sewell sold two properties at 4411 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel Lamar Jr., of Sarasota, for $2,182,500. The first property was built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,319 square feet of living area.

Revised Siesta

Rodney and Jennifer Tregembo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3707 White Lane to Michael and Joanne Meighan, of Sarasota, for $1,912,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,325,000 million in 2016.

Siesta Beach

James and Michelle Freeman sold their home at 4870 Commonwealth Drive to Rodney and Jennifer Tregembo, of Sarasota, for $1,912,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,925,000 in 2019.

Heron Lagoon Lodges

Alix Wexler, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8552 Heron Lagoon Circle to Howard and Cara Friedman, of Sarasota, for $942,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,186 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 1995.

Sarasota Beach

Jeffrey and Jessica Scherer, of Newton, Mass., sold their home at 5326 Calle Floridato Stephen and Jeanne Langsdorf, of Hallowell, Maine, for $711,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,341 square feet of living area. It sold for $711,000 in 2018.

Joseph and Kathleen Costantini, of Glen Mills, Pa., sold their home at 615 Calle Del Otono to Patrick and Rhianna Webb, of Northampton, Mass., for $480,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 825 square feet of living area. It sold for $401,000 in 2015.

Siesta’s Bayside

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 4581 Higel Ave.to Keith Woodbury and Catherine Travelute, of Sarasota, for $685,000. Built in 1976, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $857,000 in 2006.

Siesta Town House

Siesta Townhouse LLC sold the Unit 103 condominium at 4532 Ocean Blvd. to Rodolfo and Stephanie Steckerl, of Hollywood, for $425,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,600 in 2018.

Our House at the Beach

Donald and Betty Cahall sold their Unit B-102 condominium at 1055 Beach Road to Gail Wetzel, trustee, of Placida, for $400,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,204 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 1997.

Sandy Cove

Nancy Richardson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 3-G condominium at 43 B Sandy Cove Road to Stephen Sprigg and Heidi Powell, of Gainesville, for $325,200. Built in 1968, it has one bedroom, one bath and 561 square feet of living area. It sold for $377,500 in 2015.

Bank of America sold the Unit 109 condominium at 109 Pass Key Road to JJF Realty Inc. for $291,400. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 981 square feet of living area. It sold for $88,000 in 1995.

Siesta Harbor

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the Unit 38 condominium at 1257 S. Portofino Drive to Aleksandra and Peter Perisic, of Sarasota, for $288,800. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $462,500 in 2005.

PALMER RANCH

La Vista

Patricia Skinner and Kevin Skinner, trustees, of Houston, sold the home at 7612 Calle Facil to Rae Ann Quinn and David Hinkle, of Sarasota, for $636,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2006.

Stonebridge

Anthony and Mary Hajjar, of Brooklyn, N.Y., sold their home at 7397 Featherstone Blvd. to William Moss Jr., of Sarasota, for $353,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,978 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Eugenio and Carolyn Zuccherino, of Shelby Township, Mich., sold their home at 5361 Davini St. to Alice Goebel, trustee, of Sarasota, for $321,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2018.

Jeannie Singer, of Venice, sold her home at 7664 Camminare Drive to Donald and Karen Pallies, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,100 in 2005.

Isles on Palmer Ranch

Michael and Linda Pape, trustees, of Daphne, Ala., sold the Unit 306 condominium at 1233 Burgos Drive to Vincent and Susan Rizzo, of Victor, N.Y., for $290,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens North

Hugh Lynch and Ann Lynk, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their Unit 2911 condominium at 4639 Chapel Hill Drive to Jerry and Georgeann Jackson, trustees, of Sarasota, for $289,900. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,661 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2002.

Garden Homes at Esplanade

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the Unit 4-203 condominium at 5421 Cicerone St. to Jeffrey and Jeanne Thompson, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,526 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook Veranda Greens

Kate Peale sold her Unit 1624 condominium at 9560 High Gate Drive to Christopher Sambach and Lila Li-Sambach, of Davidson, N.C., for $250,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,414 square feet of living area. It sold for $242,500 in 2010.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Ned and Joyce Brown, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 586 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Michael and Joellen Milano, of Livingston, N.J., for $1.1 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 4,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $969,000 in 2001.

Oaks I

Vincent and Kristin Pantone, of Sarasota, sold their home at 85 Sugar Mill Drive to Geoffrey White and Kathleen Carroll, of Osprey, for $950,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,191 square feet of living area. It sold for $494,500 in 2014.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Kendall Sanborn, of Fulton, Ga., sold his home at 1274 Southbay Drive to Joseph and Melanie Long, of Osprey, for $550,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,831 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,000 in 2018.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Joseph and Dorene Sefack, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1056 Scherer Way to David and Cheryl Cook, of Osprey, for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,200 in 2003.

Bay Acres

Stephen and Mary Polek, of Osprey, sold their home at 601 Bayview Ave. to Jennifer Thi Vo and Diane Vo, of Osprey, for $363,800. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,870 square feet of living area. It sold for $172,300 in 2000.

Sorrento Villas

Michael and Margaret Ehle sold their Unit 120 condominium at 120 Villa Drive to Dennis and Sue Herbert, of Fennville, Mich., for $280,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,404 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Bayside

Tiffany Cucuro and Michele Keltner sold their home at 309 Bayside Parkway to Warren and Maria Cohen, of Nokomis, for $340,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,998 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1996.

Sorrento East

Frank Cambria, trustee, of Shrewsbury, Mass., sold the home at 474 Laurencin Drive to Karen McCoy, of Nokomis, for $340,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,760 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,500 in 1990.

Calusa Lakes

Joan Houston sold the home at 2038 Tocobaga Lane to Craig and Alexandra Olson, of Nokomis, for $329,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $301,500 in 2000.