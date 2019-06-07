Club News: Lakewood Ranch Rotary celebrates members

Rotary presents its awards

The Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch honored its yearly award winners during an installation dinner for its new officers May 23 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club.

Awardees were Vonda Johnson as Rotarian of the Year, Carman Spagnola as the Stephen J. Garber Award winner, Francine Diemer as the Secretary Award winner, John Bodenburg as the Treasurer Award victor, and Vana Prewitt and Bob Grepling as Club Service award winners.

Special recognition went to Judy Berlow and her late husband, Dr. Michael Berlow, for their contributions to the club and to The Rotary Foundation.

Anne Ross earned the Paul Harris Fellow, Preston Olinger earned Paul Harris Fellow +3, and Steve and Pam Schlueter earned Bequest Society Level 2.

The club also welcomed its new leadership for the 2019-2020 year.

Rotary District 6960 Governor-elect Rich Kirschner performed the induction of incoming Club President Christi Womack Villalobos.

Other incoming officers are President-elect Laura Adcock, Vice President Preston Olinger, Treasurer John Bodenburg and Secretary Francine Diemer.

The members of the board of directors are Bethany Carr, LaVerne Green, Paul Hoenle, Susan Hubbell, Mark Midyett and Carmen Spagnola.

Additionally, Rotary added its After Hours Club, a new satellite club that meets in the evenings twice a month. Its incoming chairwoman, Laura Nolasco, was presented with the Rotary International 2019-2020 banner with the theme “Rotary Connects the World.”

Cascades Women’s Club organizes food drive

When Meals on Wheels’ The Food Bank of Manatee sent out a plea for donations to replenish its shelves, the Cascades Women’s Club sprang into action and organized a food drive in its community.

On May 1, Women’s Club members dispersed throughout the Cascades at Sarasota to gather donations from residents. Their contributions filled 15 barrels, amounting to 1,370 pounds of nonperishable foods.