CLUB NEWS: Cascades Women’s Club installs officers

Cascades Women’s Club installs

officers

The Women’s Club of Cascades of Sarasota welcomed its 2020 officers during a Feb. 3 installation dinner at the Tara Golf and Country Club.

Officers elected for 2020 are Betty Vogel and Grace Beezie, co-presidents; Ann King and Sandy Collins, first vice presidents and program chairwomen; Marianne Salotto and Susan Hetzler, second vice presidents and membership chairwomen; and Sue Gates and Jane Faix, co-secretaries.

Treasurer Linda Ahern was elected for a two-year term.

The Women’s Club of Cascades of Sarasota provides educational, charitable and social activities for women living in Cascades of Sarasota.

The club supports the greater community through food drives, school drives, veterans outreach and other charitable efforts throughout the year.

Art in the Park celebrates 20 years

The 20th annual Art in the Park will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7-8 at the University Park Country Club.

Artists who belong to the country club organize the free juried exhibit and sale, which is open to the public. More than 150 works of 40 artists will be on display. Art forms range from sculptures and paintings to photography and mixed media. Cash awards are presented to the best entrants. Wine and lunch will be available.

When the show began 20 years ago, it was to introduce the community’s artists along with hoping to draw people to the University Park community.

The three jurists for this year’s event are photographer Jerry Chesley, an award-winning water colorist and former president of the Florida Watercolor Society; Pamela Olin, a successful 3D and multimedia artist; and Josh Botzenhart, a videographer, visual artist and musician who sits as chair of the Public Art Committee for the city of Sarasota. The public also is invited to vote for a people’s choice award.

For more information, go to ArtInTheParkUPCC.com.

Bags, books on agenda for Palm Aire women

Ladies in the Palm Aire Women’s Club are busy preparing for the annual Book, Bag, Scarf and Jewelry Sale.

Book donations, as well as gently used scarves, handbags, golf bags and even jewelry, are welcome, so those wishing to donate items can bring them to the front door of the Palm Aire Country Club at 9 a.m. March 18 or contact [email protected] for alternate arrangements.

The sale event, a charity fundraiser, will run from noon to 8 p.m. March 18 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19-20 at the Palm Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, Sarasota.