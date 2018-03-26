Clean Juice UTC squeezes into East County market

When Lakewood Ranch's Kimberly and Glenn Gordon come every day to their new business, Clean Juice, they say a prayer.

No, not that they make money.

New business What: Clean Juice Owners: Kimberly and Glenn Gordon Where: 5215 University Parkway, Sarasota, Unit 104 Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Mondays-Fridays; 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays Information: Go to cleanjuice.com or email [email protected]

Kimberly stresses they run a faith-based business and they want to honor that goal.

"We have a prayer jar in our lobby," Kimberly said. "We welcome prayer requests. The jar happens to be half full right now and it's a big jar. We have the opportunity to take those requests and pray over them. It's another way we serve the community."

Considering the packed house during their grand opening on March 10, they might need a few more jars.

The Gordons decided to own a Clean Juice franchise because it's the only USDA certified organic juice bar in the country.

"This is a big deal," Kimberly said. "Many places can say they are organic, but unless they are certified, they do not have a legal obligation to source all organic products like we do."

Kimberly said Glenn started another franchising opportunity four years ago with The Spice & Tea Exchange. They own three of those businesses in Tarpon Springs, Mount Dora and Venice.

She said living in California led her family to a healthy lifestyle and eventually their current business. They have four children, Tatum, 24; Tanner, 21; Truth, 19; and Timothy, 14.

Tatum is the Clean Juice general manager.

Kimberly said she believes Clean Juice will be successful because it appeals to all generations and she plans to open two more franchises in the area. The couple are currently negotiating to start another franchise near the new Earth Fare in Lakewood Ranch.

"We feel very blessed to live here and serve this community," she said.

The Gordons don't shy away from the heavy competition in the area.

"There is a lot of competition, for sure," Kimberly said. "But there are a lot of people here as well. Smoothies and juicing is a $5 billion industry. The most common ingredients, like berries, leafy greens, cucumbers, celery and coffee found at most juice bars are on the list as some of the most highly contaminated foods on the planet. That is why we believe in being organic. It is the most efficient way to reduce exposure to chemicals and pesticides."

Clean Juice serves organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, healthy bites, and wellness shots.