Clarice May Schetter (Meyer)

1927-2022

Clarice, age 95, passed away at Freedom Village, Bradenton, Florida on October 28, 2022.

“There are so many lives she touched in a positive way. So many memories that bring a smile and show the wonderful person she was and so many stories about how she made a difference or made someone’s day. Because she was here, because she was loved, so many hearts are feeling sadness.”

Clarice was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on July 27, 1927 the only child of Roland and Elnor Gessert Meyer. She met the love of her life, her late husband, Edmund Schetter in high school. They would have been married 75 years on October 25, 2022. Together they raised 5 children, Michael (deceased), Nicholas, Lynn, Timothy (deceased) and Peter.

Life for the Schetter family was a constant adventure, with Clarice keeping it all together. Home base was mostly in De Pere, Wisconsin. The family performed an acrobatic act and traveled most of the United States. Clarice worked for the airline industry for over 35 years and also was a yoga instructor. After retiring, Clarice and Ed enjoyed life in Longboat Key, Florida and spent summers at their cottage on Bolt Lake in Wisconsin.

She was such a special and amazing Lady, she will be missed and remembered with love.

Clarice loved to cook and entertain. She was known for her intimate dinner parties, her fabulous chocolate chip cookies and her renowned hot artichoke dip. She enjoyed a nice glass of chardonnay and a good game of gin rummy, a jigsaw puzzle going all the time. After Edmund passed away, Clarice joined the Shifting Sands Support Group at the Longboat Island Chapel. There she met and enjoyed the company of many.

Clarice held her family and her friends close to her heart. She leaves a message of love and that she is at peace to her 5 children and spouses, 4 grandchildren and partners, 5 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 4 great step grandchildren, 3 great great step grandchildren and her many many dear friends. She was such a special and amazing Lady, she will be missed and remembered with love.