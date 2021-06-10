Americans like to think we know everything about the country we call home. How true is that? Could we pass our own citizenship test without studying the answers? Here are 13 questions from the actual citizenship test to see how you stand.

1. What is the supreme law of the land?

2. The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words?

3. What is one right or freedom from the First Amendment?

4. Who was President during World War I?

5. How many U.S. Senators are there?

6. Who is one of Florida's two U.S. senators?

7. What is the name of one U.S. territory?

8. How many justices are on the Supreme Court?

9. Under our Constitution, some powers belong to the federal government. What is one power of the federal government?

10. What is one responsibility that is only for United States citizens?

11. Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?

12. When was the Constitution written?

13. Who is the “Father of Our Country”?

Quiz answers ANSWERS 1. The Constitution. 2. "We the people." 3. First Amendment freedoms include speech, religion, assembly, press and petitioning the government. 4. Woodrow Wilson. 5. There are 100 U.S. Senators. 6. Florida's U.S. Senators are Rick Scott and Marco Rubio. 7. U.S. Territories include Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. 8. There are nine justices on the Supreme Court. 9. Federal government powers include printing money, declaring war, creating an army and making treaties 10. Responsibilities reserved for U.S. citizens include serving on a jury and voting in a federal election. 11. Thomas Jefferson. 12. The Constitution was written in 1787. 13. George Washington.

Excuse me, we're from the Observer . . .

We thought it would be fun to put folks on the spot as they made their way around St. Armands Circle one day to test their knowledge of basic United States information. You know, the stuff people who are seeking citizenship have to learn. Watch the whole video at yourobserver.com (or hover your smartphone camera over the QR code and tap the screen when instructed. Carlos Palma was one of those brave enough to go on camera with us (along with a very knowledgable dog).

Here's an example of some of Carlos' answers:

Question: The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words?

Palma's answer: (Laughs) "My fellow Americans?"

Question: Who is one of Florida's two U.S. senators?

Palma's answer: I know one is DeSantos … oh wait, he's the governor. Then I don't know my senators.

Question: What is one responsibility that is only for United States citizens?

Palma's answer: Ooh, I hope I'm not breaking any. I have no idea honestly. [After hearing the answers:] Oh wow. Some of the most simple things. I do one of them, I promise you.

Question: When was the Constitution written?

Palma's answer: I do not know when it was written. 1768?

Question: What is the name of one U.S. territory?

Palma's answer: Puerto Rico. I think another is St. … no, the [U.S.] Virgin Islands. It makes me feel good that I know something. I almost said St. Petersburg, but that isn't right.