City workers help save colleague's life

Quick action from two city of Sarasota utilities employees helped saved a coworker’s life last month.

Brandon Johnson, in just his second day on the job, was in the middle of a conversation with John Trumpet when he noticed his new colleague had become unresponsive. Trumpet was having a heart attack. He also happened to be driving a work truck at the time, and his foot pressed down on the accelerator.

From the passenger’s seat, Johnson removed Trumpet’s foot from the gas, applied the brake and put the truck into park.

A bystander gave Johnson her phone to call 911 and his supervisor, Marvin “Mo” Harris. After arriving on site ahead of paramedics, Harris began performing CPR on Trumpet, who had stopped breathing.

Harris and Trumpet had been part of the same CPR certification course in 2017.

“To be honest, I didn’t know if I was doing it correctly,” Harris said. “I just had to do something at that time.”

His training proved useful. Trumpet began breathing again. He is now recovering and plans to return to work soon.

Harris encouraged others to value the significance of any emergency training they receive.

“Take it serious — because it can really happen,” he said.