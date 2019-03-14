Longboat Key leaders are looking at potential changes to the town’s public parking code after Longbeach Village residents complained that Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant & Pub’s street parking has left Broadway Street congested and, at times, unsafe.

Residents began with a flurry of emails and calls to Town Hall then showed up at a Town Commission meeting in early March to speak up about safety issues, parking rules and a threat to the ambiance of their largely residential neighborhood.

No Parking signs are placed in several locations on Broadway Street and on side streets.

The issue is scheduled to come up in a Town Commission workshop, scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at Town Hall. It will be the first meeting for Commissioner Mike Haycock, who is scheduled to be sworn in earlier Tuesday morning. The commission also will select a mayor and vice mayor to serve for the next 12 months on Tuesday morning.

“We are following up on the concerns from a couple of different angles,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said. “We have reached out to the restaurant manager for their assistance to address the concerns, the police department is tracking existing conditions, traffic counts, and enforcement of current regulations, and (Planning, Zoning and Building) is evaluating code options to address the concern from a regulation-change standpoint.”

Harmer said officials with the Mar Vista are cooperating.

More than a dozen Village residents spoke publicly at the March 4 regular commission meeting about their frustration with Mar Vista’s parking. Adding to residents' concerns: the potential opening of The Shore restaurant, as early as next month. Though its parking lot is built with more required spaces, it also will offer a larger capacity of diners.

"We have traffic jams, we have speeders with a lot of children, older people, bicyclers,'' said Dawn Hauser, who lives nearby the restaurant., on March 4. "It's dangerous, it's really dangerous. We have seen really horrible near-misses.''

For his part, Mar Vista owner Ed Chiles said he is meeting all of the town's parking requirements. Chiles, who also owns the Beach House in Bradenton Beach and the Sandbar in Anna Maria Island, said this is not the first time Village residents have complained about parking at Mar Vista.

"This is not unfamiliar territory," he said.

Harmer and the town's planning staff have come up with several options to address the problem for commission consideration and plan to discuss them at the workshop.

These include:

Adding a provision in the town code that would prohibit or allow – with conditions – public valet parking in any town right-of-way or town-owned property.

Restrict identified public parking spaces for residents only and provide residential parking permits.

Eliminate public parking availability in identified areas.

Make no changes.

Mar Vista, which can accommodate 169 diners, completed its multi-year, $2 million renovation last month. It was around this time the restaurant – which does not take reservations – began butting heads with Village residents over parking.

The restaurant was required to provide 28 parking spaces, and the town said it provides the equivalent of 35 -- 28 on-site, along with credit for six spaces for boat slips and one for bicycle racks.

About half the spaces were taken on a recent lunchtime visit. Parking to the right is not permitted.

One resident explained that those dining don't necessarily seem to be the root of the parking problems. It's a multiplier of people who are already seated and those who are waiting for a table.

Patricia McDonald told Commissioners she arrived at the restaurant to dine on a recent evening and was told there was a 90-minute wait. She said all the tables were occupied and a number of people were waiting for their turn to be seated, which leads to more parked cars than accounted for in the approved parking plan.

For right now, Harmer said the town is enforcing its parking regulations, watching for speeders and keeping an eye on the communication with all parties and documenting existing conditions.

“Hopefully this will help us provide accurate information and minimize the impacts while the commission has a chance to consider any broader changes to our existing codes,” Harmer said.

Chris Udermann, who spoke at the recent Town Commission meeting, said he hopes something can be worked out between the town and the restaurant.

"I would hate to see it come one weekend when our villagers all band together,'' he said, referring to the possibility of residents parking all their personal vehicles in street spots to occupy the spaces often taken up by patrons.

Though Mar Vista recently made the parking situation more dire, resident Carla Rowan said Mar Vista is not the only contributor. She cited visitors to Jewfish Key who park on Village streets. She also cited a proposal to offer valet parking at the Shore, which has been under construction for years and would have been open by now if it had proceeded on schedule. Progress on The Shore has been slowed by legal entanglements and a fire last fall that damaged the unfinished building.

“Cars park all night for weeks on end,” she said. “Here in the Village, we’ve been patient. But, we don’t live in a private neighborhood and need the town to help us.”

Rowan, however, said the parking problem can be remedied.

"We'd like the restaurant to respect the village and the village life.''