City freezes development permit, application timelines

The city of Sarasota issued an emergency order today freezing the expiration dates for active development permits while Florida remains under a state of emergency because of COVID-19.

The order also halts state-mandated timelines for the city to process development applications that have already been filed. Florida requires municipalities to review an application for completeness within 30 days of receiving it. A municipality must then approve or deny the application within a maximum of 180 days.

In a release, the city said the order applies to “all building and zoning permits, rezonings, special exceptions and other official actions of the city permitting the development of land.”

In a separate order, the city also extended the closure of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall through at least April 26.

