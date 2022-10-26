City expands storm debris collection beyond vegetative materials

In the 21 days since Hurricane Ian cleanup began, the city of Sarasota has collected approximately 65% of the storm debris piled up along city streets. Crews that work for the city’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, have removed more than 2,400 loads of vegetative debris totaling more than 70,000 cubic yards.

That progress allows the city and its contractor to include collection of storm-related residential construction and demolition materials beginning on Monday, Oct. 31. That category includes residential fencing.

One pass is planned for construction and demolition debris while vegetative debris collection continues. Residents with storm-related household items, including appliances, furniture and electronics, should contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-263-6170 to schedule a bulk waste pickup.

Residents are advised to follow these storm debris guidelines:

Separate storm debris into distinct piles: vegetative; vegetative bagged or in containers; construction and demolition materials; and household items such as appliances, furniture and electronics.

Place debris at least five feet from mailboxes, water meters, street signs, light poles, fire hydrants or ornamental structures to provide adequate room for machinery to pick up the debris.

Do not place debris in the street or on top of storm drains.

Do not mix household waste, bulk waste or recyclables with storm debris.

Do not mingle fresh, green vegetation with storm debris. Recent vegetative material should be properly prepared in a container or bag and placed curbside for normal yard-waste pickup.

The amount of storm debris is estimated to be twice as much as that of Hurricane Irma in 2017. According to the city, in 21 days of collection, crews have collected three times the amount that was picked up after Hurricane Irma over the same number of days.