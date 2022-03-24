City Commission affirms board's cigar-store approval

The City Commission on Monday voted to approve a downtown cigar retail store and lounge, unanimously affirming a Planning and Zoning Board decision from earlier this month but not without a bit of unexpected discussion.

Originally set as part of the City Commission’s consent agenda, which typically batches issues together for a single vote without discussion, Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch asked that her colleagues record a yes or no vote on the issue.

"The planning board voted 4-1 and 5-0, and instead of just going through with the rest of the consent items, I think it’s important that we take an expressed action and either vote to set it for a public hearing or approve it on their recommendation," Ahearn-Koch said.

At issue was a proposal put forward by Corona Cigar Co. to remake the building at the corner of First Street and Lemon Avenue into an operation that would sell high-end cigars and provide indoor and outdoor lounge space to not only smoke cigars but also serve drinks and some food.

Although the proposal was ultimately approved, the Planning and Zoning Board discussed the issues of outdoor smoke and its effect on passersby. It's an issue that's arisen before in the context of downtown and activities that could potentially run afoul of either residents of the area or visitors, such as those who might come downtown to experience the weekend farmers market, art shows or the like.

Commissioners on Monday said the proposal would likely benefit downtown and saw no cause to require Corona Cigar Co. Owner Jeff Borysiewicz to appear in a public hearing to make his case again.

"That property, I agree with much of what was said at the planning board hearing, including the fact that the property sits next to the bus stop, a troubled area," Commissioner Hagen Brody said. "We have a great applicant and business owner that wants to do business in the city of Sarasota and bring his business and that amenity to downtown and I think it’s great. I welcome them."

Ahearn-Koch made clear she wasn’t intending to reargue the merits of the application, just propose the option for commissioners to consider.

"This is part of what it is we’re trying to accomplish down here," said Vice Mayor Kyle Scott Battie. "Again, we welcome you and don’t feel the need to take them through this any further."

City commissioners voted 7-0 to affirm the Planning and Zoning Board’s decision, paving the way for the cigar business to move ahead with plans to convert the former kitchen-supply store.

Although included in the business's site plan, the outdoor cafe permit would be considered administratively at a later date, meaning the matter would not again come before an elected or appointed group.