Myakka City's Olissio Zoppe, who brought Cirque Ma'Ceo's brand of contemporary blend of acrobatics, aerial, dance, and equestrian arts to Big Cat Habitat a year ago, will bring his big top to Sarasota again at the Ed Smith Stadium complex for a series of events beginning Jan. 9.

Among the horses performing will be the Boulonnais draft horse, "Ben Hur de Bernaville." Only 500 Boulonnais draft horses remain in the world.

The show is meant to take those in attendance back to the roots of gypsy heritage, from daredevil Cossack riding to the beautiful aerial chandelier. More than 10 breeds of horses are used in the show.

Information and schedules can be found and tickets ($35 general admission, $50 VIP) can be purchased online at cirquemaceo.com. Tickets also are available at the door. A $20 children's ticket is available and children 2 and under are free.

The show runs through Feb. 2.