Cindy Burke

And Out Came Me

Cindy Marie Burke, a full time resident of Siesta Key, has been a Licensed Therapist for 25 years, and is now a published author.

Her book “And Out Came Me: Overcoming the Odds to Be Your Best Self” was published in December, and is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through her website www.cindymarieburke.com.

The book has been getting rave reviews, and the story is unique in that it is told from the perspective of the therapist. The book details life lessons woven in to each chapter, and how past traumatic events have shaped Cindy’s therapeutic techniques in her therapy practice. It’s a must read for anyone going through trauma and daily life challenges.