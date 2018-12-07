Church group stitches yarn, kindness

In 1988, a grassroots initiative was started by two graduates of the Women’s Leadership Institute at the Hartford Seminary.

Probably unbeknownst to them, their mission would stitch together groups around the country decades later. One of those groups is at Christ Church Presbyterian of Longboat Key.

Every Friday morning, a group of knitters gathers at the church to knit shawls for those needing extra comfort. The group is simply called the Prayer Shawl Ministry, but its purpose goes deeper.

This year, the group is making something new in addition to the shawls and scarves. Swaddle Sacks are being knitted with leftover yarn to create comfort for newborns.

“We’re so blessed in every way possible that any way we can share that blessing from God in this community, we’re ready to do it,” Holly Finks said.

Volunteers knit the shawls with a three-stitch pattern to represent the Holy Trinity. Before they are donated, they are consecrated.

The pace at which the shawls are created varies, depending on the knitter. Snookie Register, who has been in the ministry for two years, said it takes her five days to a week to make one shawl.

The shawls can be requested for anyone who needs them, and they don’t necessarily go to a certain organization. Whether it’s to an individual who just suffered a loss and is lonely or someone battling cancer, the shawls are for whomever might find comfort in having one. Last year, the group made about 50 shawls.

When a shawl is ready to be donated, two volunteers gift the shawl to the individual. One volunteer places the shawl on the individual while the other reads a message from a card that accompanies each shawl. If the individual is comfortable with it, the volunteers pray with them.

Holly Finks has been part of the ministry for three years.

“It’s not only a blessing to the person receiving it,” Pat Bergman said. “It’s really a blessing to the knitter. While you’re doing it, it just touches you in a such a strong way.”

Last year, the group expanded its efforts and started using the leftover yarn from the shawls to start knitting 85 scarves that were donated to Turning Points. The ministry will do the same this year in addition to another new endeavor.

This year, the group began making swaddle sacks, a small sack that is knitted for newborns with an accompanying acorn-shaped hat to keep them warm. Sarasota Memorial Health and Mothers Helping Mothers have shown interest in receiving the swaddle sacks.

Last year, Finks, who is in her third year of the ministry, went with another volunteer to distribute the scarves at Turning Points and saw what an effect the ministry can have.

The staff there told the group waiting that they could select a scarf to take with them. One woman came through and told Finks that she wasn’t going to take a scarf for herself, but she had no Christmas gift to give her daughter, so she would like one for her.

After regaining her composure, Finks told the woman that she could take one for her daughter and one for herself.

“How would we have known that we could assist a mom in having one Christmas present for her child?” Finks asked.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is open to all. Those interested do not have to be members of Christ Church.

“I think the most benefit is giving and seeing how pleased they are and excited they are, picturing the warmth and the comfort,” Register, said.

To get involved with the ministry or to request a shawl, email Holly Finks at [email protected].