Chuck Barbare

1972-2021

Charles Richard “Chuck” Barbare, 49, of North Port, FL, passed away on September 29th at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19. He was in the loving arms of his wife, Audrey.

Chuck was born on Sept. 16, 1972, in Miami, to Bea Eisenbach.

Bea’s husband, Sam, came into Chuck’s life when Chuck was a teenager and left a lasting impression of guidance that would help him become a better person. As a young man, Chuck enjoyed many meaningful friendships. He also became a semi-professional billiards player.

In his 20s, he entered the next stage of his life, where he became part of the Gorman Company — which would become his career and legacy for over 20 years. He rose from delivery driver to warehouse manager to profit center manager and then on to outside sales. Successful as a businessman, it was his work in building relationships within his community where he thrived. He lived in the quiet moments with those he knew, seeking to love, uplift and leave them better off for having met him. His passion was to provide the best possible life for everyone. That’s especially true for his family. His presence as a husband, father, mentor and friend will be deeply missed.

Chuck is survived by his beloved wife Audrey Barbare; his sons Max and Parker; daughter Danielle Pettyjohn; step-children Ben and Alex Wheat; sister Andrea Corbitt and husband Curtis; sister Kathy Gutierrez; four nieces and one nephew; sister-in-law Lori Downey; “Grammy” Norma Williams; and best friend Pastor Abdiel Fuentes.

A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be held at New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte, Oct. 7 from 6pm to 7pm.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations might be made to

New Day Christian Church

20212 Peachland Blvd.

Port Charlotte, FL 33954