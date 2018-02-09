Lakewood Ranch football names new head coach

Lakewood Ranch High athletics director Shawn Trent named Christopher Culton the school's new football coach at a news conference today.

The hire is dependent on Culton passing a background check and getting a teaching position at the school, but Trent couldn't wait to tell the world about the Mustangs' new head man.

Culton spent 14 years as an assistant coach at the Naval Academy, first coaching running backs from 2003-2007, then switching to the offensive line from 2008-2016. He was named an Offensive Line Coach of the Year finalist by FootballScoop in 2016.

The Cocoa Beach native played college football at Georgia Southern University, graduating in 2001. While there, he roomed with Riverview High head coach Josh Smithers.

Culton took 2017 off from coaching, but said he missed it too much, and started looking for new coaching opportunities. After talking with Smithers and Venice High coach John Peacock, whose father played with Culton's father at Manatee High, Culton decided the opportunity at Lakewood Ranch was too good to pass up.

According to Culton, there are a lot of similarities between the students at Lakewood Ranch and at the Naval Academy. They may not be the biggest or fastest, but "football isn't a track meet."

"I want this program to be as good as it can be," Culton said. "I know everyone says they have good kids, but we have good kids here."

He added that he liked the continuity of all three prior Mustangs head coaches remaining at the school, and said he'll pick their brains to find out what worked and what did not.

Culton replaces former head coach Mick Koczersut, who resigned in January. He led the Mustangs to a 14-22 record during the course of four seasons, including a 3-5 campaign last year.