Religion
Longboat Key Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 1 hour ago

Christmas Services

The churches of Longboat Key are offering various services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Monday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Services

  •  St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Christmas Eve morning Mass begins at 9 a.m. The Christmas Eve Vigil will be at 4 p.m. Christmas carols begin at 8:30 p.m. and Christmas Eve service is at 9 p.m. Call 383-1255.
  •  St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive. Christmas Eve candlelight services will take place at 5, 7 and 10 p.m. Eucharist will at 10 p.m. only. A Christmas morning Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Call 388-1234.
  •  All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Christmas carols will begin at 5 p.m. and a 6 p.m. service will follow. Call 383-8161.
  •  Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The Christmas Eve candlelight worship service will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call 383-8833.
  •  Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 4 p.m. Call 383-6491.

 

Tuesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day Services

  •  St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Masses will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  •  St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive. A Christmas morning Mass will be held at 10 a.m.

 

Monday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Services

  • St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A vigil Mass will be held at 5 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Services

  • St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Masses will be held at
  • 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
