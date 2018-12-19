Christmas Services

The churches of Longboat Key are offering various services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Monday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Services
- St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Christmas Eve morning Mass begins at 9 a.m. The Christmas Eve Vigil will be at 4 p.m. Christmas carols begin at 8:30 p.m. and Christmas Eve service is at 9 p.m. Call 383-1255.
- St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive. Christmas Eve candlelight services will take place at 5, 7 and 10 p.m. Eucharist will at 10 p.m. only. A Christmas morning Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Call 388-1234.
- All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road. Christmas carols will begin at 5 p.m. and a 6 p.m. service will follow. Call 383-8161.
- Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive. The Christmas Eve candlelight worship service will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call 383-8833.
- Longboat Island Chapel, 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 4 p.m. Call 383-6491.
Tuesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day Services
- St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Masses will be at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
- St. Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N. Adams Drive. A Christmas morning Mass will be held at 10 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Services
- St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. A vigil Mass will be held at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
New Year’s Day Services
- St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Masses will be held at
- 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.