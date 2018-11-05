 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 7 hours ago

Christmas coyote

A coyote ornament was attached to a Christmas tree that was donated to St. Mary, Star of the Sea, for this year’s Christmas Bazaar, which will take place on Nov. 17.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

While rummaging through the donations given to St. Mary, Star of the Sea, for this year’s Christmas Bazaar, the volunteering women came across one special item: a coyote-themed Christmas tree. Someone donated a small, decorated tree on a platform, but it wasn’t just any ordinary tree. 

On the platform, a small, stuffed coyote hangs from a branch. Did Longboat Key’s coyotes donate an item so no one would ever forget them? Maybe. But only one lucky customer will have the chance to buy this item at the bazaar on Nov. 17. It’s hard to miss with an accompanying sign explaining that, yes, this ornament could indeed be modeled after one of Longboat Key’s own.

