East County Athlete of the Week: Christian Perez

Christian Perez is a senior guard on the Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team. He scored 15 points and had five assists in the Mustangs' 75-30 home preseason win against Carrollwood Day School on Nov. 21.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing when I first moved to the area, when I was 6. We lived in Miami before that. I went to (B. D.) Gullett Elementary and a lot of my friends played basketball at the Lakewood Ranch YMCA, so I decided to play with them.

What is the appeal to you?

I love how fast-paced it is. You are always doing something, even when you don't have the ball, whether that guarding someone off-ball or cheering on your team from the bench. There is always action. It's so interactive.

What is your best skill?

Definitely my talking. My family and friends say I am a loud person. On the court, I like to talk to everyone. I get my teammates excited and I think that helps them.

What is your favorite memory?

The regional championship game we had here (at Lakewood Ranch) against East Lake High last year. It was the best game I have been in, no doubt. The fans, the energy, it was all so crazy. (The Mustangs won 57-47.)

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to make up for my size (5-foot-8). I am mostly guarding people who are almost a foot taller than me. You have to make up for it in other ways. Play tighter on the ball, talk more, everything. Whatever you can do to help.

What are your goals for the season?

We want to go back and right our wrongs and win states this year. For me personally, whatever helps the team win is good with me.

Which superpower would you pick?

That's tough. I think I would have super speed like The Flash. It just seems so cool. He can go through time with it and I like that.

What hobbies do you have?

I love to go to the beach. I play volleyball. I play ultimate Frisbee sometimes. Just hanging out and having a good time.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Hawaii. It is tropical and I love those kinds of places. I also want to try surfing and I hear the waves there are crazy.

What is the best advice you have received?

My dad (Hugo Perez) tells me to not change for anyone. Just be me. In society today, there is pressure to fit in, but you have to be yourself even if it doesn't fit.

Finish this sentence: "Christian Perez is … "

… Humorous. I love to joke around, especially in the locker room.