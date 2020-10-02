Christ Church of Longboat Key reopens for in-person services

Christ Church of Longboat Key will reopen for in-person services for members and visitors on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The church closed in mid-March and moved to virtual services and activities along with all of Longboat Key’s churches. Church members have been able to come to in-person services since mid-September, but now the 10 a.m. service is open to anyone who wants to come.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone,” member Mike Gardiner said.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling the church at 900-4903. Upon arrival, temperatures will be taken, attendees will be escorted to their seats and masks must be worn, according to an email notice.

Within the sanctuary, every other pew will be blocked off to allow for social distancing, including the first pew to give space between churchgoers and the Rev. Norman Pritchard. The choir will not be singing at this time.

“It’s just to ensure people are protected,” Gardiner said.

Christ Church will also carry on with virtual services, which can be found at www.bit.ly/CCLBKsermons or www.christchurchlbk.org