Choral Artists of Sarasota reveals 2019-2020 season

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s upcoming 41st season will feature homages to several important people and holidays, as well as a world premiere.

“Our programming will explore the unlimited potential of our exceptional vocal ensemble as our concerts represent a reflection of the very fabric of our dynamic community,” Artistic Director Joseph Holt said in a release. “Whether exploring world religions and faiths, celebrating significant birthdays or illuminating a social cause, performances by the polished professionalism of Choral Artists are dramatic, emotional and inspirational.”

According to the release, Holt is particularly excited to premiere James Grant’s “Listen to the Earth” for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Grant is a part-time Sarasota resident who’s collaborated with Holt on several world premieres both in Sarasota and in the District of Columbia at the Kennedy Center. The work is also dedicated to the memory of Daniel Moe and Richard Moe. Daniel Moe was the director of Gloria Musicae (now Choral Artists) for several seasons and his brother, Richard, served as dean of the School of Fine Arts at Pacific Lutheran University.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 2019-2020 season schedule:

‘One World, Many Voices’

4 p.m. Nov. 16 at First United Methodist Church

Honor the traditions of various faiths and come together through one universal power: music. Enjoy hymns, chants and spiritual music from belief systems all around the world at this concert, which also features local organist Ann Stephenson-Moe.

‘Sounds of the Season’

5 p.m. Dec. 22 at Church of the Redeemer

Ring in the holiday season with this cheerful concert highlighting brass and organ music. Guest conductor Todd Craven, the associate conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, will lead a program featuring “Christmas Cantata” by Daniel Pinkham, works arranged by Daniel Moe and the Sarasota premiere of “Eja! Eja!” by James Grant. This concert also features local organist Ann Stephenson-Moe.

‘Celebrating Sondheim’

4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Riverview Performing Arts Hall

Toast to Broadway with this concert of show tunes written by Stephen Sondheim, including “Company,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” This performance also features renowned musical theater artists Ann Morrison, Ben Pattison and Matthew Nall as soloists.

‘Carmina Burana in Motion’

7 p.m. Feb. 22 and 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Venice Performing Arts Center

Sarasota Contemporary Dance, Sarasota Young Voices and Venice Symphony’s percussion section are teaming up with Choral Artists for this revival of Carl Orff's “Carmina Burana.” SCD Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños Wilmott’s striking original choreography is sure to shine alongside the vocalists, percussionists and soloists Catherine Wethington, soprano; Luis González, baritone; and John Kaneklides, tenor.

‘Listen to the Earth’

7 p.m. April 19 at Sarasota Opera House

Be the first to hear this work commissioned by Choral Artists to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. This world premiere features James Grant’s original choral cantata, “Listen to the Earth,” along with texts he created under the inspiration of writings by John Muir and Robert W. Service. This concert also features baritone soloist Marcus DeLoach.

‘American Fanfare’

4 p.m. July 4 at Sarasota Opera House

Choral Artists’ 41st season closes with a bang. Celebrate Independence Day with this annual display of vocal fireworks set off by a program of inspiring patriotic songs and marches.

Season packages and individual tickets, ranging from $20 to $75, will be available at the Choral Artists’ website on July 5. For more information, click here or call 387-4900.