Chipotle Mexican Grill among those headed to Lakewood Ranch

Tavistock Development Company announced Friday Chipolte Mexican Grill will be among the new tenants at The Green at Lakewood Ranch.

Chipolte, which will take over 2,500-square-foot space, will join a 2,500-square-foot Verizon and a 2,200-square-foot Starbucks in a three-tenant building near completion along State Road 70, in front of the main complex that houses anchor tenants Earth Fare and L.A. Fitness.

Going into the building alongside Earth Fare and L.A. Fitness will be Lavish Nails, Mattresses & More and Main Street Dentistry. Each will occupy a 2,800-square-foot area.

Also coming to the building will be SoFresh (a salads, wraps and healthy offerings restaurant), and Modern Gents (a combination premier barbershop and bar).

All the new tenants are expected to be open for business by the end of the year.

“This wave of tenant announcements represents the robust options we anticipated when first beginning this project,” said Skipper Peek, Senior Vice President of Commercial Development for Tavistock Development Co., in a release. “Having a mix of recognized brands with local businesses was important to us, so we’re excited to welcome SoFresh and Modern Gents to The Green.”

The Green is a 525,000-square-foot, mixed-use development in Lakewood Ranch.