Chip Bella Gabrick

(7-29-2005 - 6-25-2021)

Beloved Family and Best Friend

Bradenton, FL

Surrounded by his loving family, Chippy, (15 years and 11 months) (formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio) peacefully passed away in his home with his mommy and daddy by his side.

Chip was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He had a successful modeling career with Frontgate Magazine. He became certified and a member of the AKC in 2006. He was honored by the Mayor of Cincinnati with a recognized Proclamation Day. He Graduated from PSAcademy. He has been featured on several calendars and awarded recognition by SISCA.

Chip enjoyed playing “the stair game”, playing with Mr. Duck and Mr. Blue Football. He also loved to give kisses. Chippy was always happy and ready for anything. He loved with all his heart and was loved by everyone. He is known for his Christmas Card Pictures, (always being the first) Chippy Palooza, Yogurt Drops (that kind of party) and Unwrapping others gifts.

Chip is survived by his Mommy, Daddy, Lots of Aunties, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Chip was preceded in death by his amazing grandparents Pat (Stephanie) and Barry (Charlie) Uncle David, Auntie Katie, Jacky (Chopper, Izzy and Cookie) who will all be waiting for him at the gates of Heaven. A special thanks to Auntie Angie, Auntie Laura, Auntie Lizzie and Cousin Emily ❤️❤️ for helping us over these last several days. Thank you for your Love and Support. Forever in my heart to Christina Von Bargen for giving me this amazing honor of being Chip’s Mommy.

He will forever be missed and forever remembered, but he left behind his fierce love, which never wavered. Everyone that knew me and knew Chippy knew how much I loved and was absolutely crazy about him, proud of him and unconditionally in love with him. He brought so much joy and love in my life.

If we only had 1 more hour, minute, second… it will never be enough.. please don’t go… The Love of our Life, Our One and Only… I truly have no idea how we will live without you by our side… #heartbroken

With Love, Liz and Ron ❤️❤️

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made,

In Remembrance of Chip Gabrick, to the

FITCHY FOUNDATION

1501 W Taylor Street

Kokomo, IN 46901.